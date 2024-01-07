Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

• With seven tackles today, defensive tackle Derrick Brown set an NFL record for most tackles by a defensive lineman in a season (according to StatsPass, since 1994) with 103, surpassing Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins' 2022 total of 98.

• Brown recorded seven tackles in a game for the seventh time this season, which leads all defensive linemen this season.

• With two catches today, wideout Adam Thielen tied a franchise record for receptions in a season by a wide receiver with 103 (Steve Smith, 2005).

• Outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter to set a single-season career high with 4.5. He recorded sacks in consecutive games for the second time this season.

• Outside linebacker Brian Burns recorded sacks in consecutive games to bring his season total to 8.0. OLBs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos are the first pair of Panthers teammates to record sacks in back-to-back games since Marquis Haynes Sr. and Haason Reddick in Weeks 10-11 of the 2021 season.