Stats & Superlatives: Panthers at Jaguars

Jan 01, 2024 at 12:35 AM
• With his sack in the opening drive of the game and an additional tackle for loss in the third quarter, outside linebacker Brian Burns (58) passed Kawann Short (56) for fourth most tackles for loss in Panthers history.

• Since 1994, according to Stats Pass, defensive tackle Derrick Brown ranks second all-time among defensive linemen for most tackles in a season with 96, trailing only Christian Wilkins (98, 2022).

• Wideout Adam Thielen recorded six catches for 38 yards. He has surpassed 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in the same season for the second time of his career (last, 2018).

Panthers at Jaguars | Game Action Gallery | December 31, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

