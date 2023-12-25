Presented by

Steats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Dec 24, 2023 at 07:23 PM
• Quarterback Bryce Young finished the day 23-of-36 (63.9%) for 312 yards, two touchdowns and a 113.0 passer rating. Young set single-game career-highs in passing yards and passer rating.

• With a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter, kicker Eddy Piñeiro is now 10-for-12 (83.3 percent) on 50+ yard field goal attempts. Since 2019, of kickers with at least 10 field goal attempts of 50+ yards, Piniero's 83.3 conversion percentage ranks first in the NFL. His five field goals of 50+ yards this season ranks as the third-most in team history.

• Pineiro has now made 31-consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium, which ranks as the second-longest in Panthers history behind Graham Gano's 41-straight conversions from 2016-18. It is also the longest active streak for a kicker in their home stadium in the NFL.

• In his career, Pineiro has gone 89-for-100 (89.0%) on field goal attempts. His 89.0 field goal percentage ranks fourth in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 field goal attempts.

• Wideout DJ Chark Jr. hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Young in the fourth quarter. In the next offensive drive, Chark caught a 10-yard touchdown pass. Today was Chark's fourth-career, multi-touchdown game. It is the first time a Panthers wide receiver caught multiple touchdowns in a game since D.J. Moore in Week 4 of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys.

• Linebacker Frankie Luvu tallied 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. He set a single season, career-high for tackles with 114 and surpassed 300 career tackles. Luvu became one-of-three players in Panthers history to record at least 10 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack and a tackle for loss in a single game (last, James Anderson in 2010).

• Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette recorded a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. It was his first-career rushing touchdown and third overall. Smith-Marsette is the fifth wide receiver in Panthers history to score a rushing touchdown and first since Curtis Samuel in 2020. Smith-Marsette finished the day with two rushes for 33 yards (16.5 avg.) and one touchdown, as well as one reception for 18 yards.

• Running back Chuba Hubbard punched in a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter to record his fifth rushing touchdown of the season, matching a career high (2020).

• Tight end Tommy Tremble recorded single-game career highs with four catches and 59 receiving yards.

Panthers vs. Packers | Game Action Gallery | December 24, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

