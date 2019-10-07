Steve Smith, Sr. brought the house down with an unforgettable Hall of Honor induction speech

Gross, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, was next. He spoke of growing up with a dream inside of him and encouraged those in the stadium to pursue theirs by quoting the Avett Brothers' lyric, "decide what to be and go be it."

Delhomme, the quarterback of Carolina's first Super Bowl team, found it ironic to be honored at halftime of a Panthers game against Jacksonville, as it was during halftime of Carolina's 2003 season opener against the Jaguars that he was first pressed into duty. That day, he hit Ricky Proehl for the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left and set the team on course for its first championship appearance.

"This is the greatest sports day of my life," he said.

Charlotte transplant Alex Smith was one of the fans wearing Delhomme's No. 17 jersey Sunday. He attends most home games and always liked the way Delhomme played, despite not being the most talented signal caller in the league.

"He was high-energy and got everybody going on the same path," said Smith.

Delhomme did some more quarterbacking Sunday.

After the players' black and blue signage was unveiled in the stadium's northwest corner, the media scattered and the crowd began settling in for the third quarter, Delhomme pulled the other three honorees together for a private moment as they walked off the field.

The four locked arms, pulled one another close and spoke quietly, like they had a secret play-call. With wide smiles and pats on the back, they broke from their first official Hall of Honor huddle and left the field.