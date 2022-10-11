Five things to know about Steve Wilks

1: Deep roots in North Carolina: Charlotte is home to Wilks, who was born and raised in the city and attended West Charlotte High School. He went to college at Appalachian State University in Boone, where he played defensive back for the Mountaineers from 1987-91. Wilks also played one season of arena football with the Charlotte Rage in 1993. He started his coaching career as the defensive coordinator for Johnson C. Smith, Charlotte's Historically Black University, from 1995-96.