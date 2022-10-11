Five things to know about Steve Wilks

Oct 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Carolina named Steve Wilks the team's interim head coach on Monday. Here are five fast facts to know about him in advance of his introductory press conference, which you can see live on Panthers.com.

wilks-west-charlotte
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers

1: Deep roots in North Carolina: Charlotte is home to Wilks, who was born and raised in the city and attended West Charlotte High School. He went to college at Appalachian State University in Boone, where he played defensive back for the Mountaineers from 1987-91. Wilks also played one season of arena football with the Charlotte Rage in 1993. He started his coaching career as the defensive coordinator for Johnson C. Smith, Charlotte's Historically Black University, from 1995-96.

Related Links

Steve Wilks, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

2: History with the Panthers: Before coming back to be the Panthers' defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach in 2022, Wilks had worked as an assistant coach with Carolina from 2012-17 under Ron Rivera. During that time, he worked with the Panthers as a defensive backs coach (2012-14), an assistant head coach in 2015, and defensive coordinator in 2017.

Steve Wilks
John Amis/AP

3: NFL head coaching experience: Wilks, 53, brings NFL head coaching experience into his interim role at Carolina. He headed up the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after six years as an assistant with the Panthers.

With Wilks, the Cardinals went 3-13. He spent the next year as a defensive coordinator with the Browns before returning to the college level for Missouri's defensive coordinator job in 2021.

4: Paying it forward: In 2021, Wilks established a scholarship with his wife, Marcia, at his alma mater. The Steve & Marcia Wilks Post-Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship is annually given to one Mountaineer student-athlete from an underrepresented population pursuing a graduate degree at the school. The recipient also receives an athletics department fellowship.

5: A "leader of men": Panthers owner David Tepper said in a Monday press conference he saw Wilks as the obvious choice for the interim position, thanks to his familiarity with the organization and people, head coaching experience, and leadership skills.

"It's good to have somebody internally that's familiar with the team and with the people in the building," Tepper said. "Steve is a leader of men. He has experience as a head coach, and I thought he was the best candidate in the building for that role."

"He's in a position to be in consideration for that position," Tepper said. "Obviously, if he does an incredible job, he does have to be in consideration for that."

Best photos of Steve Wilks through the years

Steve Wilks has coached in Carolina (2022, 2012-17), Cleveland (2019), Arizona (2018), San Diego (2009-11) and Chicago (2006-08) in the NFL.

220824 Practice 15-026
1 / 24
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6545
2 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10158
3 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis
4 / 24
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Steve Wilks
5 / 24

Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
6 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their first practice at Gibbs Stadium in Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
7 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their first practice at Gibbs Stadium in Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP19344359074636
8 / 24
David Richard/AP
AP18357748697618
9 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
AP19344357987965
10 / 24
David Richard/AP
Steve Wilks
11 / 24

Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks
12 / 24
George Gojkovich/Getty
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-096
13 / 24
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
14 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP18357823382251
15 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
1CW10497
16 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
17 / 24
Donald Miralle/Getty
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
18 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP18343756501396
19 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
20 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AE7I4314
21 / 24
Steve Wilks
22 / 24
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
23 / 24
John Amis/AP
Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
24 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
