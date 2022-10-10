Interim head coach Steve Wilks a "leader of men"

"It's good to have somebody internally that's familiar with the team and with the people in the building," Tepper said. "Steve is a leader of men. He has experience as a head coach, and I thought he was the best candidate in the building for that role."

Wilks has built relationships with members of the Panthers defense, particularly in the secondary, and received rave reviews from players such as cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn throughout the preseason.

When asked about his expectations with Wilks finishing the season as head coach, Tepper expressed confidence.