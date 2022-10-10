Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matt Rhule
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco.

He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage).

The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn't happened here so far.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17.

Related Content

news

Interim head coach Steve Wilks a "leader of men"

Owner David Tepper on Monday discussed what went into his decision to name Wilks interim coach.

news

David Tepper hopes coaching change gets Panthers "over the hump"

After moving on from Matt Rhule, the owner talked Monday about what he wants to see and what he has learned.

news

Panthers move on from Phil Snow, Ed Foley

Interim head coach Steve Wilks begins adjusting his new staff by making changes on defense and special teams.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

Starting offensive line plays every snap for the fifth game, the only NFL team to do so.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Read what head coach Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Defense "different" without so many key parts

Brian Burns said they missed Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, and Jaycee Horn. But he wants to see others step up.

news

Baker Mayfield injury adds to offensive problems

The Panthers quarterback left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot and will have an MRI on Monday.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

Brown had two pass deflections to give him six this year, most among defensive linemen.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 49ers, 37-15

Short-handed defense did what it could, but Carolina drops to 1-4 this season.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against San Francisco.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

Advertising