Students Shop with the Panthers

Dec 09, 2015 at 12:45 AM

CONCORD, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers teamed up with Academy Sports Outdoors to provide each of 30 fifth-graders from A.T. Allen Elementary School with a $200 holiday shopping spree.

Players and members of the Women of the Panthers community group assisted the students, who were selected by the United Way of Central Carolinas and Cabarrus County Schools for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "The Carolina Panthers are pleased to team up again this holiday season with Academy Sports Outdoors," said Riley Fields, Panthers director of community relations. "While the children will have the memorable experience of shopping with Panthers players to pick out gifts for themselves and their families, it's gratifying to know the presents they select will help them enjoy healthy, active lifestyles."

Panthers host holiday shopping spree

Players help children in need select gifts for themselves and their families at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

