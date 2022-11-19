T.J. Carrie has stayed ready for this chance

Two of those are familiar faces to him in his new home, as he played in Cleveland in 2019 under assistants Steve Wilks and Al Holcomb, who clearly thought he could offer something here as the Panthers deal with a rash of injuries in the secondary (cornerback Donte Jackson's out for the year, versatile nickel/safety Myles Hartsfield is doubtful this week with an ankle injury, and safety Juston Burris is out with a concussion).

Wilks referred to Carrie as a "smart player" who could play a number of positions: "Feel like he can pick things up quickly if we need him this week."

Holcomb was equally impressed with his ability to get a handle on the playbook in a hurry.

"I had the privilege of being with T.J. a few years ago, and he's a smart player, he's a pro, he's a veteran player," Holcomb said. "It's just a matter of terminology. Conceptually, he understands things; he gets it. So it's just a matter of terminology and getting tuned into what we have in the game plan this week."

If the Panthers need him this week, he can be elevated from the practice squad today. But either way, he offers something for a young cornerback room (Jackson was the old one at 26), if only as an example of his ability to dial into a plan quickly.

Carrie flew into Charlotte Monday night, spent Tuesday taking a physical and doing paperwork and watching as much film as he could, and then Wednesday afternoon, he was out there in pads again, a familiar feeling. At his age, he knows nothing's promised to him, so he wanted to be as prepared as he could be when or if the phone rang.

"This late in my career, there are definitely thoughts of staying ready, and eventually, something will come up. As a player, you have to find peace with that," Carrie said. "This league is hard. Sometimes you don't get to decide when you want to leave this league and how long you get to stay in.