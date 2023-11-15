Take 5 Oil Change Named Official Oil Change Partner of the Carolina Panthers 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 15, 2023 — Take 5 Oil Change, known for its stay-in-your-car oil change services, announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers. As the official oil change and car wash of the Panthers, Take 5 Oil Change will bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, both in-stadium and through the Panthers' social media channels.
The partnership kicks off this season with several fan engagement opportunities. Take 5 Oil Change will serve as the presenting sponsor of a "Take 5 Trivia Video Series," available on the Carolina Panthers' X (Twitter) and Facebook channels. The brand will also be the presenting sponsor of a fan engagement campaign during the halftime of regular season home games, accessible on the Carolina Panthers' X account, in which fans can participate in polls covering various gameday topics, like their favorite gameday snacks.
"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to deliver new experiences for fans," said Brady Noon, Chief Marketing Officer at Take 5 Oil Change. "These new initiatives offer a great opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite team in a fun and unique way, and we are proud to be a part of it."
Take 5 Oil Change is a pioneer in the automotive services industry and has established itself as a leader with over 900 drive-thru shops nationwide since its inception in 1984. Renowned for its unique drive-thru concept, Take 5 Oil Change has continuously prioritized customer convenience and satisfaction.
"Providing fans with new and meaningful experiences is at the forefront of everything we do," said Dan O'Neill, vice president of corporate partnerships, Carolina Panthers. "This multi-year partnership with Take 5 Oil Change provides another avenue to connect with fans through a light-hearted social media series that shows off our players' interests and gives fans insights into who they are off of the field."
About Take 5 Oil Change
Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 900 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit https://www.take5.com/oil-change/.
About the Carolina Panthers
Founded by David A. Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) includes the NFL's Carolina The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.