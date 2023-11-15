Take 5 Oil Change Named Official Oil Change Partner of the Carolina Panthers 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 15, 2023 — Take 5 Oil Change, known for its stay-in-your-car oil change services, announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers. As the official oil change and car wash of the Panthers, Take 5 Oil Change will bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, both in-stadium and through the Panthers' social media channels.

The partnership kicks off this season with several fan engagement opportunities. Take 5 Oil Change will serve as the presenting sponsor of a "Take 5 Trivia Video Series," available on the Carolina Panthers' X (Twitter) and Facebook channels. The brand will also be the presenting sponsor of a fan engagement campaign during the halftime of regular season home games, accessible on the Carolina Panthers' X account, in which fans can participate in polls covering various gameday topics, like their favorite gameday snacks.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to deliver new experiences for fans," said Brady Noon, Chief Marketing Officer at Take 5 Oil Change. "These new initiatives offer a great opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite team in a fun and unique way, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Take 5 Oil Change is a pioneer in the automotive services industry and has established itself as a leader with over 900 drive-thru shops nationwide since its inception in 1984. Renowned for its unique drive-thru concept, Take 5 Oil Change has continuously prioritized customer convenience and satisfaction.