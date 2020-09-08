Takeaways from Marty Hurney's conference call ahead of the regular season opener

Sep 08, 2020 at 02:23 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons

CHARLOTTE — General manager Marty Hurney had a busy weekend as the Panthers set their initial 53-man roster. But the true tests of the 2020 season have yet to begin.

As Carolina prepares for its Week 1 matchup with Las Vegas, Hurney on Tuesday spoke with the media via teleconference for about 20 minutes. Here are the top takeaways from the session.

DIFFICULTY OF ROSTER CONSTRUCTION

With no preseason games, teams were reluctant to claim players off waivers after roster reductions on Saturday. As Hurney pointed out, the Panthers tied the Giants for most claims at three, and there were just 17 in all.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas﻿, defensive end Shareef Miller﻿, and offensive lineman Trent Scott each had connections with someone on the Panthers' staff. Director of player personnel Pat Stewart was previously a national scout for Philadelphia, where Douglas and Miller played, and Pat Meyer coached Scott with the Chargers. Hurney believed those familiarities gave the Panthers an advantage.

"(Douglas) is a guy we had our eye on, that if he was released we would claim and we got him," Hurney said.

As for the Panthers' own players, Hurney felt head coach Matt Rhule's practices were conducive to roster evaluation. The competitive periods allowed Hurney and his staff to see how players were performing across the board.

"That's where it starts in making the decisions of who you're going to have on your 53 and who you want on your practice squad," Hurney said.

Hurney and Rhule have continually said they'll look to upgrade the roster whenever possible. And with games on the horizon, Carolina will have better tools at its disposal.

"Now we get our first evaluation under the lights, so to speak," Hurney said. "We'll get a better feel each week for what positions we need help at, if any."

Related Links

CUTTING AND SIGNING

The Panthers had to get creative to add and keep all the players they wanted over the last few days. Cornerback ﻿Eli Apple﻿ (ankle/foot) and wide receiver ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿ (clavicle) needed to be placed on the reserve/injured list, but in order to keep the door open to bring them back during the season, those moves had to happen after 4:01 p.m. on Sunday.

Carolina was able to get tight end ﻿Colin Thompson﻿ through waivers and re-sign him Monday before practice. But when the club claimed Miller off waivers on Sunday, Hurney had to open up a roster spot.

Though the Panthers didn't want to risk losing him, defensive end ﻿Efe Obada﻿ was the odd man out. But Obada also cleared waivers and was re-added Monday afternoon.

"That was one of those calculated risks that you'll hold your breath on for a few hours yesterday," Hurney said.

Rhule has said Obada could play both defensive tackle and defensive end for the Panthers this season, depending on the matchup.

Efe Obada
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

INJURIES AND DEPTH

Apple and Kirkwood will both be eligible to rejoin the roster after three games. Hurney said Apple's ankle injury was a factor in claiming Douglas since the Panthers knew they'd be down a cornerback.

This ankle injury is unrelated to what Apple dealt with at the close of 2019 when he missed Week 17 and the postseason with the Saints.

One of the more concerning injury situations heading into Week 1 is the status of left guard Dennis Daley, who's dealing with an ankle injury. But if he has to miss time, Carolina is comfortable with seven-year veteran Michael Schofield﻿.

"He's always going to make sure he's in the right position. He's good with his hands. He's an excellent technician," Hurney said. "We feel fortunate to have a guy like that be able to go in there."

DEPTH AT TIGHT END AND CORNERBACK

Between Chris Manhertz﻿, Ian Thomas﻿, and Thompson, Hurney said he's comfortable with the Panthers' depth at tight end. Hurney praised Thomas' receiving ability, despite being young and still learning. Hurney also touted Thompson's reliability as the third tight end when it comes to knowing the playbook.

There was, however, one aspect of the position Carolina wasn't able to address.

"Coming into this offseason, we were saying, can you get a down-the-seam guy? But I think we feel good with those three," Hurney said.

With the relative youth and inexperience at corner, Hurney admitted the Panthers would likely continue to look at options at the position. He did compliment rookie Troy Pride Jr. for getting better every week and Corn Elder for his ability to play in the slot.

"Our defensive back coaches have done a great job with the guys we have, improving them," Hurney said.

Troy Pride pass breakup
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

QUICK HITS

— Hurney revealed the plan was always for the Panthers to carry three quarterbacks into the season. The team likes Will Grier and PJ Walker behind Teddy Bridgewater﻿, and both should get an opportunity to serve as the backup quarterback this season.

— Kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik﻿'s versatility is why he stuck around on the Panthers' practice squad. Should something happen to punter Joseph Charlton or kicker Joey Slye late in the week, Vedvik would already be around to get Carolina through the game.

— Hurney noticed significant improvement from 2019 second-round pick Greg Little during camp, saying Little has benefitted from veteran left tackle Russell Okung﻿'s mentorship.

— The Panthers have not had any contract extension talks with 2017 second-round picks Curtis Samuel and Taylor Moton﻿. Hurney said the focus right now is to craft the best 69 possible, with 53 men on the active roster and 16 on the practice squad.

— Finally, Luke Kuechly has "hit the ground running" as a pro scout.

"He's doing the same things here as he did when he was playing — staying until 9 and 10 o'clock and looking at guys and evaluating," Hurney said. "When you read his reports, they're so concise, and they paint such a good picture. He's just got a knack."

Best of Training Camp in black and white

View the best abstract photos from 2020 training camp in Charlotte.

E_MK2_2291
1 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_5DF_2778
2 / 16
Brandon Todd/Brandon Todd
E_MKII3453
3 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1817
4 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1782_1
5 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0314
6 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII7888
7 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2414
8 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5103
9 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3017
10 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1984_1
11 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_2801
12 / 16
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MK2_6444
13 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0547
14 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1860_1
15 / 16
Brandon Todd
E_MKII7699_1
16 / 16
Brandon Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Adam Thielen, having a season for the ages (and the aged)

The 33-year-old receiver's at or near the top in all the league receiving rankings, putting up numbers the envy of much younger men.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Looking for answers at the bye

There are plenty of questions after an 0-6 start, and the Panthers have just made a change that many were wondering about. Now, they take a weekend off to get ready for the next 11 weeks.
news

Thomas Brown "thankful" to call plays, learn with Frank Reich 

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed taking over play-calling after the bye week in Tuesday's press conference. 
news

Alex Cook signed from Giants practice squad

The Panthers added some safety depth, which they desperately needed, by adding the rookie from the University of Washington.
news

Seeing the whole field: Thomas Brown's rapid rise to play-caller

The former running back has drawn from a number of influences, and a number of positional backgrounds, as he takes on his next task — calling plays for the No. 1 overall pick quarterback.
news

Monday Brew: A "great opportunity" for Thomas Brown, Bryce Young to work together

The Panthers' head coach and starting quarterback discussed how the offensive operation will look with coordinator Thomas Brown at the helm, plus more before the bye week. 
news

Frank Reich hands off play-calling to Thomas Brown

The Panthers head coach said he planned to make the switch eventually anyway, but an 0-6 record at the break and an extra week to prepare convinced him to do it now.
news

Snap Counts: Week 6 at Miami

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss against the Dolphins
news

Notebook: Early run success something to build on heading into bye

Chuba Hubbard had his best game since last December as they had more balance on offense. Plus injury updates and more from the locker room. 
news

Bryce Young improving, handles the good and bad "like a pro" 

The Panthers' rookie quarterback had an improved day at Miami and looks to bring that progression further into the upcoming bye. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Dolphins. 
news

Panthers try fake punt, trusting Johnny Hekker's arm

The veteran punter just missed a big play on an early pass and appears to have just missed on a late headbutt/slight contact with a Dolphins linebacker, which led to an exaggerated fall.
Advertising