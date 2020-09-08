Takeaways from Marty Hurney's conference call ahead of the regular season opener

INJURIES AND DEPTH

Apple and Kirkwood will both be eligible to rejoin the roster after three games. Hurney said Apple's ankle injury was a factor in claiming Douglas since the Panthers knew they'd be down a cornerback.

This ankle injury is unrelated to what Apple dealt with at the close of 2019 when he missed Week 17 and the postseason with the Saints.

One of the more concerning injury situations heading into Week 1 is the status of left guard Dennis Daley, who's dealing with an ankle injury. But if he has to miss time, Carolina is comfortable with seven-year veteran Michael Schofield﻿.

"He's always going to make sure he's in the right position. He's good with his hands. He's an excellent technician," Hurney said. "We feel fortunate to have a guy like that be able to go in there."

DEPTH AT TIGHT END AND CORNERBACK

Between Chris Manhertz﻿, Ian Thomas﻿, and Thompson, Hurney said he's comfortable with the Panthers' depth at tight end. Hurney praised Thomas' receiving ability, despite being young and still learning. Hurney also touted Thompson's reliability as the third tight end when it comes to knowing the playbook.

There was, however, one aspect of the position Carolina wasn't able to address.

"Coming into this offseason, we were saying, can you get a down-the-seam guy? But I think we feel good with those three," Hurney said.

With the relative youth and inexperience at corner, Hurney admitted the Panthers would likely continue to look at options at the position. He did compliment rookie Troy Pride Jr. for getting better every week and Corn Elder for his ability to play in the slot.