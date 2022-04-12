Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

CHARLOTTE - Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food, wine and great entertainment at the Taste of the Panthers. The Carolina Panthers and Wellcare are teaming with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for Taste of the Panthers on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Bank of America Stadium's game field, plus the stadium's premium field-level spaces including The Gallery and the Vault will provide a unique venue as guests enjoy an evening featuring 16 top local restaurants sampling their signature dishes. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Panthers players and Legends.