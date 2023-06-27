The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation pledges $2 million to support The Umbrella Center

CHARLOTTE, NC – The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced its support of The Umbrella Center by pledging $2 million to aid in the construction of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's first family justice center.

The Umbrella Center is an innovative public-private collaboration to provide holistic services at a single location for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking and child abuse. The Center is designed to change each step of a victim's experience to help people recover their lives – including police response, medical care, advocacy and counseling, legal and court procedures. When opened, The Umbrella Center will co-locate 15 partners to streamline case investigations, mitigate access barriers to effective care, and support survivors' healing after experiencing abuse.

"Dave and I recognize how breaking the cycle of violence can have such a positive impact on a family. By supporting The Umbrella Center, we know we are helping over 10,000 victims each year build safer and more peaceful lives for themselves and their children," said Nicole Tepper.

"We are honored that Nicole and Dave have chosen to invest and stand in support of the individuals and families who will be cared for and empowered when The Umbrella Center opens its doors," said Karen Parker, President and CEO of Safe Alliance and Chair of The Umbrella Center Steering Committee.

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation join other leading government, corporate and foundation partners in this effort, including the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Bank of America and many family foundations.

Since 2017, public and private partners have been working to establish a family justice center in our community, known as The Umbrella Center. The Center will work with victims of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and elder abuse. Safe Alliance and Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center are leading a capital campaign to raise private dollars along with the public investments from both Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte. To date, nearly $27 million has been committed to the project. Construction is slated to begin by mid- 2024 with the opening expected in mid-2025.

The location of the new Umbrella Center will be at 4822 Albemarle Road after an addition and remodeling is complete. Jenkins Peer Architects, along with TMPartners, have been selected to provide architectural services. Jenkins Peer Architects has extensive experience in renovating buildings with creative and adaptable design solutions, and TMPartners are leaders in trauma-

informed design including their work on The Family Safety Center, Nashville's family justice center.

Tax-deductible donations for The Umbrella Center can be made online by visiting https://www.umbrellacenter.org/donate-now/.

About The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation was established by David and Nicole Tepper in 2020. The Foundation invests capital and expertise to address the most pressing issues of our time through innovative, effective and nimble solutions with a special focus on community-based projects.

About Safe Alliance

Safe Alliance's mission is to provide hope and healing for those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Serving over 8,000 people annually, their programs include 24/7/365 hotline and residential services, advocacy, legal support, trauma counseling and assistance with basic needs support.

About Pats Place Child Advocacy Center