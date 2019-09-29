The Great Escape: Panthers react to Kyle Allen's magical move on J.J. Watt

Tight end Greg Olsen was still in disbelief after the game.

"Kyle getting out of that is incredible," Olsen said. "We needed a play when things weren't going very good. That broken play saved us. It was huge. I saw him almost down on one knee and stand up and Jarius was wide open. It was awesome."

The Panthers ran three more plays before Joey Slye converted a 26-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 28 seconds left. The Panthers then closed out the 16-10 victory,

"If I make that play at the end, probably out of field goal range, probably we get the ball back with some time left," Watt said. "I put that 100 percent on me. I have to make that play. (Allen) made a great play."

It was an act of magic in the pocket that surely made Cam Newton proud.