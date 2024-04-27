The Panthers select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in 2024 NFL draft

CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have selected Jonathon Brooks, running back from the Texas Longhorns, with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick is the second of (currently) six selections the Panthers will make in this years draft. It was the result of a series of trades, after which general manager Dan Morgan traded back from No. 39 overall to No. 52 (trading with the Rams), then moving back up to No. 46 overall in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.