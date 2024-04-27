The Panthers select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in 2024 NFL draft

CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have selected Jonathon Brooks, running back from the Texas Longhorns, with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick is the second of (currently) six selections the Panthers will make in this years draft. It was the result of a series of trades, after which general manager Dan Morgan traded back from No. 39 overall to No. 52 (trading with the Rams), then moving back up to No. 46 overall in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
While at Texas, Brooks was able to redshirt his first year, playing in only three games. His redshirt freshman year was spent as a reserve behind Bijan Robinson.
In his final season with the Longhorns, Brooks was named second-team All-Big 12 Conference. He was the leading rushing with 1,139 rushing yards (187 carries, 6.1 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns. He missed the end of the season with a torn ACL (torn in early November).
Brooks will step into a room that already has a stable, but could be open for shuffling amongst the depth chart. Chuba Hubbard returns after posting 902 yards last season, on 238 carries. The next closest was Miles Sanders, who had half, with 432 yards on 129 carries. While at Texas, Brooks had a mere 238 carries over three years (his 2022 season was spent as a reserve behind Bijan Robinson) meaning he's fresh with a lot of carries still left for the young back.
To move up to No. 46, the Panthers sent No. 52, No. 142 and No. 155 (acquired earlier in the evening from the Rams) to the Colts.
