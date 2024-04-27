 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in 2024 NFL draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:14 PM
Kassidy Hill
Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10.(AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10.(AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have selected Jonathon Brooks, running back from the Texas Longhorns, with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick is the second of (currently) six selections the Panthers will make in this years draft. It was the result of a series of trades, after which general manager Dan Morgan traded back from No. 39 overall to No. 52 (trading with the Rams), then moving back up to No. 46 overall in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

While at Texas, Brooks was able to redshirt his first year, playing in only three games. His redshirt freshman year was spent as a reserve behind Bijan Robinson.

In his final season with the Longhorns, Brooks was named second-team All-Big 12 Conference. He was the leading rushing with 1,139 rushing yards (187 carries, 6.1 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns. He missed the end of the season with a torn ACL (torn in early November).

Brooks will step into a room that already has a stable, but could be open for shuffling amongst the depth chart. Chuba Hubbard returns after posting 902 yards last season, on 238 carries. The next closest was Miles Sanders, who had half, with 432 yards on 129 carries. While at Texas, Brooks had a mere 238 carries over three years (his 2022 season was spent as a reserve behind Bijan Robinson) meaning he's fresh with a lot of carries still left for the young back.

To move up to No. 46, the Panthers sent No. 52, No. 142 and No. 155 (acquired earlier in the evening from the Rams) to the Colts.

Best of Jonathon Brooks during his college years

View photos of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Jonathon Brooks runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Jonathon Brooks runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is tackled by Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampson, right, and cornerback Jeremy Webb, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is tackled by Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampson, right, and cornerback Jeremy Webb, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) dives over the goal line scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) dives over the goal line scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10.(AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10.(AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs against Rice defensive lineman De'Braylon Carroll during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs against Rice defensive lineman De'Braylon Carroll during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs the ball against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs the ball against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) scores a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) scores a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs around Rice safety Chike Anigbogu (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs around Rice safety Chike Anigbogu (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runsagainst BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runsagainst BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, right, dives into the end zone in front of TCU safety Millard Bradford while scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, right, dives into the end zone in front of TCU safety Millard Bradford while scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hands the ball off to running back Jonathon Brooks during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hands the ball off to running back Jonathon Brooks during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) celebrates as he scores on a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) celebrates as he scores on a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) carries against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) carries against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) breaks away for a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) breaks away for a touchdown run against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jonathon Brooks runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Jonathon Brooks runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, right, is tackled by Houston defensive back Antonio Brooks during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, right, is tackled by Houston defensive back Antonio Brooks during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

