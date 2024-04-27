 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Michael Barrett brings a chip on his shoulder and versatile experience as the Panthers 240th pick

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:38 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CHARLOTTE—Michael Barrett's father took a few minutes away from fishing to take a walk with his son on Saturday afternoon. They were discussing what could become of the Michigan alums future in the NFL, enjoying the early summer evening outside their home town of Valdosta, Georgia, when Barrett got the call.

He was being drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers took Barrett with the 240th overall pick, the club's final selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Barrett spent six years at the University of Michigan, redshirting in 2018, before becoming a serious contributor in 2019. By the time Barrett left Ann Arbor following the 2023 student, he had a graduate degree, a National Championship and was named a team captain. He holds the title as the winningest player in program history as he was part of teams that 61-14 from 2018-23, and appeared in 52 wins himself.

He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. In 2023, he was second on the team with 65 tackles including 3.5 for loss with three sacks, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups.

In a game versus Maryland, Barrett broke his facemask on a play. It's something he shared head coach John Harbaugh (now with the Los Angeles Chargers) kept as a memento and example of what to do. As to what that lesson is, Barrett said, "Coming in to the contact with bad intentions, that's the goal every time."

Barrett began his career as an outside linebacker/safety hybrid, before being shifted more inside as a weak side backer or in Dime. At 5'11" and 233 pounds, Barrett knows he's smaller for a linebacker, but is confident he's developed a game that is uniquely his own and proven capable of success.

"Just doing what I do, just going out there, making plays, regardless of being undersized, regardless of—I really don't see the size thing as like being an issue, like none of that matters," Barrett declared.

"I'm taking on a block, like, I don't have to be the biggest one to slip that block or go around and to make that tackle. There's other ways to make a tackle than to take on a block or to, to do it the basic way.

"Just being able to use your hands, like just kind of being undersized, you got to do everything a little, just that one step more than, everybody else."

Given his background and how coaches see him being used in the NFL, Barrett will presumably fight for time as a reserve inside linebacker, but with the ability to play closer to the ball in certain looks. The Panthers have numbers at the WILL position, but the opportunity for snaps is open for Barrett.

He'll arrive for rookie minicamp prepared to state his case as well. Asked if he's carrying a chip on his shoulder, Barrett pointed out his size and constant narrative of being underestimated.

"I got a whole bag of chips!"

Best of Michael Barrett during his years in college

View photos of Michigan linebacker, Michael Barrett, drafted by Carolina in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.

Michigan's Michael Barrett plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 15

Michigan's Michael Barrett plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
2 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
3 / 15

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
5 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
7 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett kisses the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett kisses the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson scores a touchdown while being hit by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett defensive back Rod Moore during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
11 / 15

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson scores a touchdown while being hit by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett defensive back Rod Moore during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes past Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
12 / 15

Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes past Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
13 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) dives for first-down yardage as he's stopped by Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
14 / 15

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) dives for first-down yardage as he's stopped by Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett defends against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. Michigan won 49-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
15 / 15

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett defends against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. Michigan won 49-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft wrapup: Panthers add verstaility, competition to roster

After a hectic first two days, the Panthers settled in Saturday with four more picks, and now have a more complete picture of the roster.
news

Jaden Crumedy brings maturity and a promise from middle-school to the NFL, as the Panthers 200th overall pick

With the 200th pick in the NFL draft, the Panthers added defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. 
news

The Panthers select a versatile defensive back, Chau Smith-Wade, at No. 157 overall 

Looking to expand their corner room, the Panthers selected corner Chau Smith-Wade in the fifth-round of the NFL draft.
news

Ja'Tavion Sanders brings a receiver like threat to the Panthers, after drafted at No. 101 overall

As the NFL began Day 3 of the draft, the Panthers got things going, selecting tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders
news

As the NFL asks what is the value of a RB, the Panthers answer by drafting Jonathon Brooks

The NFL may be devaluing the running back position. But as the Panthers took the first one off the board this year, the club made their own statement on how important Jonathon Brooks will be in Carolina. 
news

Day 2 draft notebook: Filling in 2025 draft was a key

Dan Morgan was excited to add the Rams second-rounder next year, since they didn't have one. Plus more on Saturday's philosophy, and why Jaycee Horn's option was a no-brainer.
news

The Panthers draft "a dawg" Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall 

In the third round of the NFL draft, the Panthers selected inside linebacker Trevin Wallace on Friday night. 
news

The Panthers select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in 2024 NFL draft

With their second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Panthers added to the running back room, with the Texas back. 
news

Panthers trade in the second round with Rams, picking up spots this year and next year

The Panthers executed a second trade in the 2024 draft. 
news

Xavier Legette introduces himself to Panthers as first-round pick: "It hasn't really hit me yet." 

The Panthers 2024 first-round pick, receiver Xavier Legette, arrived in Charlotte to fanfare, introductions and a dream that doesn't yet seem real.
news

Hall of Honor wideout Muhsin Muhammad to announce second round pick

Muhammad, a Michigan native and former Panthers second-rounder, will be back in his old stomping grounds to announce the 39th overall pick tonight.
Advertising