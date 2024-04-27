The Panthers draft "a dawg" Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall 

CHARLOTTE—When the Carolina Panthers selected Trevin Wallace, inside linebacker from the University of Kentucky, on Friday night, Dan Morgan drew on his background as a linebacker to evaluate the possibilities.

"Athletic freak, a guy that can run sideline to sideline, strike ball carriers, and I think his ceiling is really high," Morgan said Friday night of the pick. "I think he's a guy that's going to develop, keep developing and turn into a good linebacker for us."

The Panthers took Wallace with the 72nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick was a result of a day two trade with the New York Jets, that moved the Panthers from No. 65 overall, back to No. 72 and added No. 157 overall in the fifth-round.

Wallace spent three seasons with the Wildcats and was named to the SEC All-Freshman in 2021. He played in all 12 games his first two years and started all 12 in his final season. From that 2023 season, Wallace accumulated 80 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He was team captain as a draft-eligible junior.

At the annual NFL Combine, Wallace ran a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash, the fourth fastest time amongst all linebackers at the event. Wallace also has a history as a long-jumper, winning the state championship and breaking a 44-year record, when he jumped 23' 4.25".

"I was like 225 so to be that big and jump that far was kind of insane," Wallace told reporters Friday night. "A lot of people didn't believe I jumped that when I jumped it; they just kept looking at me and I was like, for real."

A father of two girls, a one-year old and a three-month old, Wallace credits his daughters with giving him all of the motivation he needs on the field.

"I tell myself, if this O-lineman beats you on a play, or running back beats you on the play, they taking food away from your girl's mouth," Wallace shared. "So, I do that over and over again, I just run through my head."

The Panthers made changes in their linebacker unit during free agency, bringing in Josey Jewell, former Denver Bronco. Jewell joins Shaq Thompson, who is returning from a leg injury suffered last season. Wallace, who is 21-years old, will provide developmental depth behind the duo.

Wallace took a 30-visit with the Panthers, which Morgan credits with the club putting stock in the pick.