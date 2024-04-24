The Panthers WR corps could change drastically this week; what does that mean for those here?

CHARLOTTE— Only two days into voluntary minicamp, no one yet really knows what this Carolina Panthers offense will look like.

There is an expectation for it to take a step forward, if for no other reason than there wasn't much room left to regress. There is an expectation that quarterback Bryce Young, entering his second year, will become more confident and decisive. There is an expectation with a head coach and offensive coordinator that rose the ranks as wide receiver coaches, that the WR unit will collectively take the field more polished, concise and open.

There is an understanding that this could all look different after this week.

"It really is cool though to be out there on the field right now, to see plays happening, to imagine different players in the draft and how they would fit in with the actual bodies and the guys that we have there," Dave Canales shared Wednesday.

The draft is set to kick off Thursday night, and the Panthers are on the clock for Friday night, holding the first pick of the second round. Like most football junkies, Adam Thielen is camped out in front of the television, ready to see who lands where.

"I'm locked in," Thielen said Tuesday of the draft spectacle.

But like his head coach, Thielen knows his unit could be drastically different after the weekend has concluded. If the Panthers draft a receiver—and high—like many predict they will, whoever he is will undoubtedly reshape how the corps doles responsibility. And with that very real possibility on the horizon, the thought is filtering through the room in much different ways.

For Thielen, unquestionably the statesmen in the room entering his 12th season, the idea is exciting. This is a receiver that over the course of his career, has welcomed three different first round pass-catchers into the room. One was in the same draft class (Cordelle Patterson) but two came after Thielen had already established himself with the Minnesota Vikings (Laquon Treadwell and Justin Jefferson).

"It's happened a lot in my career and that's something I really enjoy," Thielen said. "I mean, even if you look back to Justin and there's been so many, Laquon Treadwell and there's just been a lot of guys that we've drafted high and high expectations and I really enjoy that part of the game to really just help them where I need to help them.

"I think that's the most important thing in anything you're doing. It's building those relationships first and then you can be a mentor. A lot of people want to be the mentor first and it's like, no, no, just build a relationship, earn that trust and then be a mentor and then you can kind of speak life and football into someone when you have that relationship."

Thielen has done this throughout his career, with more than just first-round picks. When Ihmir Smith-Marsette was drafted by the Vikings in 2021, he came into a loaded room with two of the league's top 30 receivers; Jefferson and Thielen. The latter immediately brought the fifth-round pick into the fold.