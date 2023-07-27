Training camp live practice updates: July 27

Jul 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM

Panthers confident Miles Sanders brings value to offense

Making Sanders a priority in free agency might not fit with the current NFL climate in which running backs struggle to get paid, but they viewed Sanders as a necessity here.

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 2

There were some miscues on offense, especially in the second half of a hot practice. Plus, more on singing talent, side hustles, and defensive plays.

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.

Panthers waive wide receiver

The Panthers waived wideout Marquez Stevenson, leaving the roster at 89.

Brian Burns: Getting to camp "bigger than" contract uncertainty

The Panthers' star outside linebacker is healthy and practicing, and ready to build on the offseason momentum of a new defense.

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 1

Frank Reich acknowledged the obvious – that Bryce Young was the starting quarterback – and Young followed a strong practice with some more personality than we've seen.

Training camp live practice updates: July 26

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from the first practice at training camp.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns deal

They're working on a long-term deal for the star pass-rusher, who is cleared to return to practice after offseason ankle surgery.

Bryce Young discusses keeping a cool head in training camp heat

The Panthers' rookie quarterback knows a thing or two about high expectations, and he's equipped himself to shoulder the pressure to come in Spartanburg.

Jaycee Horn ready to practice, and earn respect again

The third-year corner said he was cleared to practice and thinks the changes made this offseason position the Panthers to make a jump in the NFC South.

Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster: What fans need to know

Here's everything fans need to know before heading to Spartanburg for this year's Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster.

