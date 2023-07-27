Training camp live practice updates: July 27

DJ Chark is nonstop with the interesting stories today!— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
On Andy Dalton, Chark says Dalton's son had a photo of Chark as the screensaver on his iPad – so that obviously bonded them.
DJ Chark on Adam Thielen:— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
"He runs like he's 26, which is pretty impressive, because he's not."
DJ Chark says he's learned some interesting things about Bryce Young off the field, including the fact he used to drive Door Dash during his first year at Alabama.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
"I don't know if I was supposed to say that."
DJ Chark asked who the fastest receiver on the team was: "You're looking at him. At least that's what Madden says."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Ickey Ekwonu said Bryce Young "brought the house down," during the rookie show, perhaps better than his own performance last year (and Ekwonu got a standing ovation then).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Said it turned into a sing-along, everyone was into it.
Shaq calls Kamu Grugier-Hill a "silent killer" after his second pick in as many days.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Thinks he can play a role on defense, and offers something significant beyond his special teams ability.
Shaq Thompson said Bryce Young "set the stage" during the rookie talent show.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Said he "shocked" them a little with his performance and personality.
"A whole different Bryce."
Head coach Frank Reich says there was a "really good back-and-forth" between the offense and defense today, after the second day of Panthers training camp practice— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
Kamu Grugier-Hill with ANOTHER pick (his second of camp — on the second day, mind you) vs. Andy Dalton…— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
The celebration that followed between him, Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns, and Brandon Smith was a delight.
Undrafted rookie Nash Jensen has gotten some run with the starters at both guard spots today. Coaches like what they’ve seen from him so far. Obviously the real test will be when pads come on but he has impressed.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Rookies wasting no time 😏 pic.twitter.com/p8GbEHBvNq— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2023
This personnel grouping with Sanders, Shenault, Hurst, and two traditional WRs (Thielen and Chark) creates a lot of opportunities for the Panthers.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
You can come at opponents a lot of different ways with those cats.
Is it still shark week?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2023
🦈😂 pic.twitter.com/hzeexNHWDk
Steve Smith is here. pic.twitter.com/p2cvGdWcaY— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
RG Austin Corbett adding some on-field drills into his rehab routine. Another step in his recovery from a torn ACL in January.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Cade Mays has been working in his spot with the starters, as Corbett isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/3tcKkfdXaU
Laviska Shenault taking individual drills with the RBs. He’s going to touch the ball a good bit this year.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
He was in the backfield during yesterday’s team drills, lined up there and motioning into some two-back looks. A lot of different ways to use him.
That American flag might be fluttering up on top of the hill, but as you can see from the uprights, there is no breeze down in this hole. pic.twitter.com/GXdxIdjKMV— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Panthers are practicing wifh a variety of returners during today’s individual period.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
Damiere Byrd, Raheem Blackshear, Shi Smith, Josh Vann, CJ Saunders make up today’s group.
How we’re feeling 😁 pic.twitter.com/1EV1EVPzPY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2023
OLB Marquis Haynes getting some attention in the athletic training tent, getting stretched out.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
He’s lining up with the starters opposite Burns, so that’s an important one to keep an eye on.
Day 2️⃣— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2023
Where the socks at 😂 pic.twitter.com/TRAtvnv5Ts
Frank Reich going bucket hat today. Not a cloud in the sky. SPF is important. pic.twitter.com/awBlq9u6eG— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
This cup of coffee is still steaming. Of course. pic.twitter.com/8B2p2EF1Na— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Bryce Young, man of the people pic.twitter.com/uH9BKIQPXY— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2023
It’s early, which means it’s Miles Sanders time. pic.twitter.com/iApK3UcEgr— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
New WR Javon Wims will wear 13, if you’re scoring at home.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023
Or even if you’re alone, I guess.
The large heads are here and ready for Day 2 of Panthers training camp. pic.twitter.com/moTVieUjgt— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2023