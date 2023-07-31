Training camp live practice updates: July 31

Jul 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM

Related Content

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Pads were on for the first time at this year's training camp. Brian Burns went face-to-face with Ikem Ekwonu, and Bryce Young continued to build chemistry with DJ Chark.

news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.

news

Older Panthers rookies coming to NFL "mature," "focused"

Some members of this year's rookie class are the same age as team veterans, such as Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. And there could be benefits to entering the NFL older.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 3

Amid all the attention given to the Panthers' retooled offense, the defense has been making its plays in training camp.

news

Legends roll out for Back Together Saturday

Former Panthers players continued to come back, and they were out in droves during the training camp practice in Gibbs Stadium.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 29

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.

news

Brian Burns comes in at No. 54 on NFL's Top 100 player list

The outside linebacker continues to climb in the player-voted rankings while growing as a player and a leader.

news

How to watch Back Together Saturday practice

The annual event will be shown on television in the Charlotte area, and next week's Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America will be broadcast throughout the region.

news

Laviska Shenault Jr. finding himself, gaining confidence from new staff

The Panthers' wide receiver could be a versatile weapon for Frank Reich's offense here, and he said he feels like the staff believes in his potential.

news

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.

