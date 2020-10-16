Panthers place Tyler Larsen on reserve/COVID-19 list, Yetur Gross-Matos on reserve/injured list

Oct 16, 2020 at 01:01 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
tyler-larsen
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Friday placed offensive lineman ﻿Tyler Larsen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ on the reserve/injured list with a high ankle sprain.

Larsen has played sparingly on special teams this season, including five snaps against the Falcons on Sunday. 

The Panthers' practice facility will continue to operate under the NFL’s intensive protocol, which began Wednesday after the Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on their reserve/COVID-19 list following the Week 5 matchup between the two teams. 

This Sunday's home game with the Bears is still scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. 

Gross-Matos, who suffered his ankle injury during the second half of Carolina's win in Atlanta, will be out for at least the next three weeks while on IR.

Selected in the second round of this spring's draft, Gross-Matos recorded a sack and a forced fumble in four games this season. He missed the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay with a concussion.

Related Content

news

Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

The veteran cornerback adds depth at the position with starters getting closer to a return, adding some stability to the group.
news

Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he becomes the 18th player to go on IR at some point this season.
news

Chandler Zavala placed on injured reserve

The rookie guard started seven games this year, but a knee injury against the Titans is the latest blow for the offensive line.
news

Panthers add veteran offensive lineman Gabe Jackson

The team signed the longtime guard to the practice squad Wednesday, though injuries could make him a needed addition.
news

Yetur Gross-Matos designated to return from injured reserve

The veteran outside linebacker returns to practice Thursday after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury.
news

Jeremy Chinn designated to return from IR

The veteran defensive back can practice for the next three weeks, but can be activated at any point to the 53-man roster.
news

Austin Corbett, Dicaprio Bootle placed on injured reserve

The veteran guard re-injured his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, after recovering from a torn ACL in last year's regular-season finale. 
news

Ian Thomas activated from injured reserve

The veteran tight end is back after missing a month with a calf injury, just in time to help a depleted group at his position.
news

Panthers make offensive line moves, add a veteran linebacker

The Panthers released starting left guard Calvin Throckmorton, among a series of moves Tuesday including adding linebacker Tae Davis.
news

Panthers release two to create roster spots

The team released safety Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews, opening spots they could use for Jaycee Horn and Ian Thomas later this week.
news

Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas designated to return from IR

The Panthers are opening the window for the starting corner and the blocking tight end to rejoin practice, plus more roster moves on Monday.
news

Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game

The veteran outside linebacker adds some depth at a position they certainly need it, with Brian Burns still in the concussion protocol.
Advertising