Panthers place Tyler Larsen on reserve/COVID-19 list, Yetur Gross-Matos on reserve/injured list

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Friday placed offensive lineman ﻿Tyler Larsen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ on the reserve/injured list with a high ankle sprain.

Larsen has played sparingly on special teams this season, including five snaps against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Panthers' practice facility will continue to operate under the NFL’s intensive protocol, which began Wednesday after the Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on their reserve/COVID-19 list following the Week 5 matchup between the two teams.

This Sunday's home game with the Bears is still scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

Gross-Matos, who suffered his ankle injury during the second half of Carolina's win in Atlanta, will be out for at least the next three weeks while on IR.