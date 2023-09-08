Presented by

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

Sep 08, 2023 at 12:32 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_F

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will go into Week 1 at Atlanta with some positive developments for an injured receiving corps.

DJ Chark Jr. returned to practice as a limited participant Friday in his first day back since sustaining a hamstring injury, but he was ruled out for the season opener.

Adam Thielen also returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after missing Thursday with an ankle injury. He's listed as questionable for Carolina's season opener, leaving the door open for him to play in rookie quarterback Bryce Young﻿'s debut Sunday.

Terrace Marshall Jr.was a full participant in practice after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury and received no injury status for the Atlanta game. Ihmir Smith-Marsette continued to practice in full Friday amid an ankle injury, and he's also expected to be ready to go against Atlanta.

On defense, safety Sam Franklin Jr. was a full participant after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, and he received no game status for Atlanta. Defensive tackle DeShawn Williams﻿, after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness, has practiced in full the last two days and is expected to play Sunday.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

2023 Uptown Panthers Pep Rally

Panthers fans, TopCats and PurrCussion took over Uptown Charlotte to celebrate the team's upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons. Check out photos from the event!

230907 Uptown Pep Rally-026
1 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-341
2 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-143
3 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-037
4 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-182
5 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-368
6 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-194
7 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-153
8 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-035
9 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-152
10 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-169
11 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-385
12 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-220
13 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-296
14 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-335
15 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-133
16 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-293
17 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-330
18 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-332
19 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-084
20 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-290
21 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-284
22 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-050
23 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-142
24 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-333
25 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-080
26 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-308
27 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-042
28 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: All eyes on receivers

The Panthers were without both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark on Thursday, but Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to work.
news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Thielen was a new addition to the injury list, and fellow wide receiver DJ Chark was also held out Wednesday.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Short list

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis remains out with a back issue, and Brian Burns was added to the report but was a full participant in practice.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis held out

The team remains mostly healthy entering the final game of the season against the Saints, though the veteran defensive tackle did not practice.
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers Sunday with the playoffs on the line without their top cornerback, and three other players are questionable.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

The defensive end was added to the report, but most of the news on Thursday was good heading into their playoff-essential game against the Buccaneers.
news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

A couple of key offensive pieces had a day off, and Jaycee Horn was held out after wrist surgery, as the Panthers prepare for this week's game with the Bucs.
news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.
news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

The cornerback said he planned to play this week against the Lions, and the rest of the injury report is a short one for the Panthers.
news

Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CJ Henderson was a full participant in the first practice this week, but Jaycee Horn was limited as they begin preparations for the Lions game.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable

The leading wideout was listed as a limited participant Friday after going full the rest of the week; two others are listed as questionable for the Steelers game.
Advertising