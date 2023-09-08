Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will go into Week 1 at Atlanta with some positive developments for an injured receiving corps.
DJ Chark Jr. returned to practice as a limited participant Friday in his first day back since sustaining a hamstring injury, but he was ruled out for the season opener.
Adam Thielen also returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after missing Thursday with an ankle injury. He's listed as questionable for Carolina's season opener, leaving the door open for him to play in rookie quarterback Bryce Young's debut Sunday.
Terrace Marshall Jr.was a full participant in practice after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury and received no injury status for the Atlanta game. Ihmir Smith-Marsette continued to practice in full Friday amid an ankle injury, and he's also expected to be ready to go against Atlanta.
On defense, safety Sam Franklin Jr. was a full participant after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, and he received no game status for Atlanta. Defensive tackle DeShawn Williams, after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness, has practiced in full the last two days and is expected to play Sunday.
