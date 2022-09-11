Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers traded for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. two weeks ago, and he'll have to wait to make his Panthers debut.
The former Jaguars wideout, acquired in a deal on Aug. 29, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, one of six players to get that designation.
The Panthers also deactivated rookie defensive end Amaré Barno, rookie offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Marquan McCall, tight end Stephen Sullivan, and linebacker Arron Mosby.
The Panthers still have six receivers active (including return man Andre Roberts), with DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Rashard Higgins up for today's game.
Mosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday as cover in case rookie Brandon Smith wasn't able to go. Smith was added to the injury report Friday with a thigh injury and linebacker as questionable, but they deemed him ready to go after working him out before the game.
Teams can activate up to 48 players on game day, as long as eight of them are offensive linemen (if you only activate seven offensive linemen, the limit is 47). The inactive list was designed as a way to maintain competitive balance in the case of injuries if one team had a larger amount of them than the opponent.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
DE Amaré Barno
OL Cade Mays
DT Marquan McCall
TE Stephen Sullivan
LB Arron Mosby
BROWNS INACTIVES
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
RB D'Ernest Johnson
S Richard LeCounte III
DE Isaiah Thomas
T Chris Hubbard
T Jack Conklin
View photos of Panthers players arriving at Bank of America Stadium through the Coca-Cola arrival experience.