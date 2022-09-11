Presented by

Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
inactives-week-1-shenault

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers traded for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. two weeks ago, and he'll have to wait to make his Panthers debut.

The former Jaguars wideout, acquired in a deal on Aug. 29, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, one of six players to get that designation.

The Panthers also deactivated rookie defensive end Amaré Barno, rookie offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Marquan McCall, tight end Stephen Sullivan, and linebacker Arron Mosby.

The Panthers still have six receivers active (including return man Andre Roberts), with DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Rashard Higgins up for today's game.

Mosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday as cover in case rookie Brandon Smith wasn't able to go. Smith was added to the injury report Friday with a thigh injury and linebacker as questionable, but they deemed him ready to go after working him out before the game.

Teams can activate up to 48 players on game day, as long as eight of them are offensive linemen (if you only activate seven offensive linemen, the limit is 47). The inactive list was designed as a way to maintain competitive balance in the case of injuries if one team had a larger amount of them than the opponent.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

OL Cade Mays

DT Marquan McCall

TE Stephen Sullivan

LB Arron Mosby

BROWNS INACTIVES

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D'Ernest Johnson

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

T Jack Conklin

Panthers arrive for season opener against Cleveland

View photos of Panthers players arriving at Bank of America Stadium through the Coca-Cola arrival experience.

RB - Christian McCaffrey
1 / 110

RB - Christian McCaffrey

RB - Christian McCaffrey
2 / 110

RB - Christian McCaffrey

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
C/G - Pat Elflein
3 / 110

C/G - Pat Elflein

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - Keith Taylor Jr.
4 / 110

CB - Keith Taylor Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Matt Ioannidis
5 / 110

DT - Matt Ioannidis

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - Ian Thomas
6 / 110

TE - Ian Thomas

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - Keith Taylor Jr.
7 / 110

CB - Keith Taylor Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-18
8 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Ikem Ekwonu
9 / 110

T - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Marquan McCall
10 / 110

DT - Marquan McCall

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Ikem Ekwonu
11 / 110

T - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Sam Franklin Jr.
12 / 110

S - Sam Franklin Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - Baker Mayfield
13 / 110

QB - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - Baker Mayfield
14 / 110

QB - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-28
15 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - Michael Jordan
16 / 110

G - Michael Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-12
17 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Sam Franklin Jr.
18 / 110

S - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - Michael Jordan
19 / 110

G - Michael Jordan

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Sam Franklin Jr.
20 / 110

S - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - Marquan McCall
21 / 110

DT - Marquan McCall

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Yetur Gross-Matos
22 / 110

DE - Yetur Gross-Matos

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-33
23 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Matt Ioannidis
24 / 110

DT - Matt Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-27
25 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Yetur Gross-Matos
26 / 110

DE - Yetur Gross-Matos

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-24
27 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-25
28 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - Sam Darnold
29 / 110

QB - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Ikem Ekwonu
30 / 110

T - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Marquan McCall
31 / 110

DT - Marquan McCall

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - Christian McCaffrey
32 / 110

RB - Christian McCaffrey

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-29
33 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Arron Mosby
34 / 110

LB - Arron Mosby

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Matt Ioannidis
35 / 110

DT - Matt Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - Sam Darnold
36 / 110

QB - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - Michael Jordan
37 / 110

G - Michael Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - Pat Elflein
38 / 110

C/G - Pat Elflein

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
C/G - Pat Elflein
39 / 110

C/G - Pat Elflein

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-40
40 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - Christian McCaffrey
41 / 110

RB - Christian McCaffrey

T - Ikem Ekwonu
42 / 110

T - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Brandon Smith
43 / 110

LB - Brandon Smith

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-46
44 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Brandon Smith
45 / 110

LB - Brandon Smith

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - Austin Corbett
46 / 110

G - Austin Corbett

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-62
47 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
48 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - Austin Corbett
49 / 110

G - Austin Corbett

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
50 / 110

S - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
51 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
52 / 110

S - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-77
53 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
54 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - Brian Burns WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
55 / 110

DE - Brian Burns

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
56 / 110

WR - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
57 / 110

WR - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
58 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
59 / 110

S - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Damien Wilson
60 / 110

LB - Damien Wilson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Brian Burns
61 / 110

DE - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
62 / 110

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Damien Wilson
63 / 110

LB - Damien Wilson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Damien Wilson
64 / 110

LB - Damien Wilson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
65 / 110

CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
66 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.
67 / 110

DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-71
68 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Phil Hoskins
69 / 110

DT - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
70 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Phil Hoskins
71 / 110

DT - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - Christian McCaffrey
72 / 110

RB - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
73 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Shaq Thompson
74 / 110

LB - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
75 / 110

WR - DJ Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - Stephen Sullivan
76 / 110

TE - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
77 / 110

CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
78 / 110

CB - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
79 / 110

WR - DJ Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - Stephen Sullivan
80 / 110

TE - Stephen Sullivan

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Brady Christensen
81 / 110

T - Brady Christensen

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-090
82 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - Shi Smith
83 / 110

WR - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-107
84 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Phil Hoskins
85 / 110

DT - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-088
86 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Phil Hoskins
87 / 110

DT - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - Giovanni Ricci
88 / 110

TE - Giovanni Ricci

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Brian Burns
89 / 110

DE - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Henry Anderson
90 / 110

DE - Henry Anderson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
91 / 110

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - Giovanni Ricci
92 / 110

TE - Giovanni Ricci

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Cameron Erving
93 / 110

T - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - Giovanni Ricci
94 / 110

TE - Giovanni Ricci

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-089
95 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
96 / 110

S - Jeremy Chinn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Frankie Luvu
97 / 110

LB - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - Phil Hoskins
98 / 110

DT - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - Brady Christensen
99 / 110

T - Brady Christensen

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Derrick Brown
100 / 110

DT - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
101 / 110

S - Jeremy Chinn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Frankie Luvu
102 / 110

LB - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - Shi Smith
103 / 110

WR - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-092
104 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-127
105 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - Frankie Luvu
106 / 110

LB - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-091
107 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-108
108 / 110
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - Henry Anderson
109 / 110

DE - Henry Anderson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Derrick Brown
110 / 110

DT - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising