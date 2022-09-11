Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers traded for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. two weeks ago, and he'll have to wait to make his Panthers debut.

The former Jaguars wideout, acquired in a deal on Aug. 29, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, one of six players to get that designation.

Mosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday as cover in case rookie Brandon Smith wasn't able to go. Smith was added to the injury report Friday with a thigh injury and linebacker as questionable, but they deemed him ready to go after working him out before the game.

Teams can activate up to 48 players on game day, as long as eight of them are offensive linemen (if you only activate seven offensive linemen, the limit is 47). The inactive list was designed as a way to maintain competitive balance in the case of injuries if one team had a larger amount of them than the opponent.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

OL Cade Mays

DT Marquan McCall

TE Stephen Sullivan

LB Arron Mosby

BROWNS INACTIVES

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D'Ernest Johnson

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard