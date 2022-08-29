Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday added another weapon on offense, trading for Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.
The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange.
Shenault caught 63 passes for 619 yards last year. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder was the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2020 from Colorado.
Shenault adds another option to a deep receiving room, where the Panthers were looking for a bigger option. His size and blocking ability adds a physical element they didn't have previously.
They have young options in Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, but were looking for more established talent there behind starters DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, so Shenault's physical style makes him a good complement.
He also has some background with Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who was quarterbacks coach there during Shenault's rookie year.
Shenault played two seasons in Jacksonville (2020-21) after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado.