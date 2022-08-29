Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

Aug 29, 2022 at 05:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
TRADE_Wide

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday added another weapon on offense, trading for Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange.

Shenault caught 63 passes for 619 yards last year. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder was the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2020 from Colorado.

Shenault adds another option to a deep receiving room, where the Panthers were looking for a bigger option. His size and blocking ability adds a physical element they didn't have previously.

They have young options in Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, but were looking for more established talent there behind starters DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, so Shenault's physical style makes him a good complement.

He also has some background with Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who was quarterbacks coach there during Shenault's rookie year.

Photos of Laviska Shenault through the years

Shenault played two seasons in Jacksonville (2020-21) after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Texans defeated the Jaguars 30-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Texans defeated the Jaguars 30-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) returns a punt during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) returns a punt during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) makes a move to get around Indianapolis Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) makes a move to get around Indianapolis Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Texans defeated the Jaguars 30-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Texans defeated the Jaguars 30-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after completing a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after completing a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) works against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) works against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs toward the play during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs toward the play during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 31-7. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 31-7. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 31-7. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 31-7. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10)] catches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10)] catches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after catching a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10 makes a touchdown catch against Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10 makes a touchdown catch against Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) is stopped by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) and linebacker Malik Reed, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) is stopped by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) and linebacker Malik Reed, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10 celebrates a touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (10 celebrates a touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
