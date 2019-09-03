Week 1 Scouting Report: Get to know the Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS

2018 NFC Champions (13-3)

Head coach: Sean McVay (3rd season with LA)

Ranked 2nd in total offense in 2018

Ranked 19th in total defense in 2018

The Broad Strokes

The Rams, as you might expect from a team that just went 13-3 and lost in the Super Bowl, have a ton of talent all over the depth chart.

Head coach Sean McVay is an impressive young offensive mind and fourth-year quarterback Jared Goff has plenty of tools at his disposal in wideouts Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Running back Todd Gurley is one of the best at the position, but no one seems quite sure what to expect from him in 2019 after lingering knee issues limited him during the Rams' postseason run. Gurley did not play at all in the preseason for the second year in a row.

As far as the defense goes, 50-year coaching veteran Wade Phillips again coordinates a disruptive unit headlined by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who accounted for 20.5 sacks on his own last season. The Rams were among the best at creating turnovers last year with 30 total.

Their weakness

Los Angeles ranked dead last in rushing yards allowed per attempt in 2018 (5.07). The Panthers, meanwhile, ranked first in rushing yards gain per attempt in 2018 (5.13)