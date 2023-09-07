Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: All eyes on receivers

CHARLOTTE —The Panthers didn't show much in the preseason, but at this point, it's impossible to know what their offense might look like on Sunday because of the injury situation at one position in particular.

Neither DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) nor Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced on Thursday, creating a question mark at wide receiver for the opener against the Falcons.

Thielen was limited Wednesday and was on the field in a pair of shorts Thursday, standing and watching practice.

The good news is wideouts Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle) appear to be trending in the right direction. Marshall was again listed as limited, but Smith-Marsette was a full participant.

Laviska Shenault Jr. and rookie Jonathan Mingo are the only receivers on the active roster who haven't been on the report this week. They also have Derek Wright and Dezmon Patmon on the practice squad if they need reinforcements.

The Panthers did get defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (illness) back on the field Thursday after he missed Wednesday's practice. That's helpful since they only have five defensive linemen on the 53-man roster. He was a full participant Thursday.