Presented by

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: All eyes on receivers

Sep 07, 2023 at 03:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_T (1)

CHARLOTTE —The Panthers didn't show much in the preseason, but at this point, it's impossible to know what their offense might look like on Sunday because of the injury situation at one position in particular.

Neither DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) nor Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced on Thursday, creating a question mark at wide receiver for the opener against the Falcons.

Thielen was limited Wednesday and was on the field in a pair of shorts Thursday, standing and watching practice.

The good news is wideouts Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle) appear to be trending in the right direction. Marshall was again listed as limited, but Smith-Marsette was a full participant.

Laviska Shenault Jr. and rookie Jonathan Mingo are the only receivers on the active roster who haven't been on the report this week. They also have Derek Wright and Dezmon Patmon on the practice squad if they need reinforcements.

The Panthers did get defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (illness) back on the field Thursday after he missed Wednesday's practice. That's helpful since they only have five defensive linemen on the 53-man roster. He was a full participant Thursday.

Safety/special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (knee) was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Related Content

news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Thielen was a new addition to the injury list, and fellow wide receiver DJ Chark was also held out Wednesday.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Short list

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis remains out with a back issue, and Brian Burns was added to the report but was a full participant in practice.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis held out

The team remains mostly healthy entering the final game of the season against the Saints, though the veteran defensive tackle did not practice.
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers Sunday with the playoffs on the line without their top cornerback, and three other players are questionable.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

The defensive end was added to the report, but most of the news on Thursday was good heading into their playoff-essential game against the Buccaneers.
news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

A couple of key offensive pieces had a day off, and Jaycee Horn was held out after wrist surgery, as the Panthers prepare for this week's game with the Bucs.
news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.
news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

The cornerback said he planned to play this week against the Lions, and the rest of the injury report is a short one for the Panthers.
news

Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CJ Henderson was a full participant in the first practice this week, but Jaycee Horn was limited as they begin preparations for the Lions game.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable

The leading wideout was listed as a limited participant Friday after going full the rest of the week; two others are listed as questionable for the Steelers game.
news

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DJ Moore full participant

He was in uniform and practicing Wednesday after getting tests on his ankle, a good sign heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Advertising