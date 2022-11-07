Week 10 Monday Injury Report: Hypothetically speaking

CHARLOTTE — When is an injury report not really an injury report? During a short week before a Thursday night game.

The Panthers filed an official injury report to the league, but all values are estimations since it wasn't a full practice. The Panthers went through a jog-through Monday, and players weren't even in helmets, so there's a hypothetical quality to the report.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was back as a limited participant after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He tried to practice early last week, but he wasn't making the kind of progress he had hoped. If he was able to return this week, it would be a benefit to the running game, which stalled after two banner weeks.

In addition to Hubbard, three other players were listed as limited. That group includes defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).

Four players were on the report and listed as full participants: Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), cornerback CJ Henderson (finger), and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck).