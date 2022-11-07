Week 10 Monday Injury Report: Hypothetically speaking

CHARLOTTE — When is an injury report not really an injury report? During a short week before a Thursday night game.
The Panthers filed an official injury report to the league, but all values are estimations since it wasn't a full practice. The Panthers went through a jog-through Monday, and players weren't even in helmets, so there's a hypothetical quality to the report.
Running back Chuba Hubbard was back as a limited participant after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He tried to practice early last week, but he wasn't making the kind of progress he had hoped. If he was able to return this week, it would be a benefit to the running game, which stalled after two banner weeks.
Four players were listed as out of Monday's work, including defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back), safety Juston Burris (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness).
In addition to Hubbard, three other players were listed as limited. That group includes defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).
Four players were on the report and listed as full participants: Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), cornerback CJ Henderson (finger), and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck).
Players will have an actual practice on Tuesday, at which point the injury report will be a closer indication of how they actually are.
