Presented by

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: Brian Burns full participant

Nov 08, 2022 at 01:43 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
BURNS_WEEK10_InjuryReport-(2)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a couple of key defensive pieces on the field Tuesday for the only real practice this week, with defensive end Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson full participants.

Burns (shoulder) was in and out of last week's game and was listed as limited on Monday's hypothetical report. But having him back and ready to go is a significant boost for Thursday's game against the Falcons since he's been their one consistent source of a pass rush this year. He picked up his sixth sack of the season last week, and no one else on the roster has more than two (Damien Wilson, and then a five-way tie for third at one).

Jackson (ankle) was also full-go on Tuesday. He was active for last week's game but didn't play a snap because of the lingering issue. While the short week is always an issue for players dealing with an injury, his participation was a good sign.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) was added to the report Tuesday and listed as a limited participant. Moton has started 74 straight games and hasn't missed a game in his six NFL seasons.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) did not participate Tuesday, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) was listed as limited.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were listed as full participants. That group included running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness), tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness), cornerback CJ Henderson (finger), and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck).

Click here to view the full injury report.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: Hypothetically speaking

The Panthers went through a light jog-through Monday, so the injury report is an estimation since it's not a normal practice.

news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard out

The Panthers might need to lean heavily on D'Onta Foreman again this week, but he's shown recently that's not a bad thing.

news

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Donte Jackson still out

Safety Juston Burris is also not practicing, after he suffered a concussion last week, leaving them looking at options in the secondary.

news

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Running back news

Veteran D'Onta Foreman got a well-deserved day off, while Chuba Hubbard returned to the field after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

news

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn questionable

The cornerback practiced fully Friday, and most of the injury news is good, although running back Chuba Hubbard will be out this week.

news

Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

Two players who were out sick Wednesday were back, and several key players are trending in the right direction heading into this week's game against the Falcons.

news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard held out

The Panthers could have to adjust in the backfield yet again, and three players were held out with illnesses as they began preparations for the Falcons.

news

Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Offensive line questions

Center Pat Elflein hasn't practiced this week, and right tackle Taylor Moton is also listed as questionable.

news

Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield limited

The opening week starter was back on the practice field Thursday, taking part in more work than he has since an ankle injury against the 49ers.

news

Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Still short on corners

Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson didn't participate, but Jaycee Horn returned as a limited participant.

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Cornerbacks questionable

Both Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are listed as questionable this week, though there remains some hope that Baker Mayfield could return.

Advertising