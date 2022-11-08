Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: Brian Burns full participant

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a couple of key defensive pieces on the field Tuesday for the only real practice this week, with defensive end Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson full participants.

Burns (shoulder) was in and out of last week's game and was listed as limited on Monday's hypothetical report. But having him back and ready to go is a significant boost for Thursday's game against the Falcons since he's been their one consistent source of a pass rush this year. He picked up his sixth sack of the season last week, and no one else on the roster has more than two (Damien Wilson, and then a five-way tie for third at one).

Jackson (ankle) was also full-go on Tuesday. He was active for last week's game but didn't play a snap because of the lingering issue. While the short week is always an issue for players dealing with an injury, his participation was a good sign.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) was added to the report Tuesday and listed as a limited participant. Moton has started 74 straight games and hasn't missed a game in his six NFL seasons.