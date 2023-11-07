Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continued their preparation Tuesday for Thursday's game against the Bears on a short week. Their list of injuries remained the same as Monday's in an estimated participation report.
The Panthers held a second walk-through Tuesday before the Chicago trip on a short turnaround. The team held their first one Monday.
Since they didn't hold a full practice, all levels of participation in the injury report are estimated.
The same group hypothetically held out Monday was hypothetically held out Tuesday, though linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) was taken off the report since he was placed on injured reserve before practice.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow) and cornerback CJ Henderson, who both left Sunday's game against Indianapolis with concussions, remained out Tuesday. To clear the league's concussion protocol, they'd need to be cleared by an independent neurologist, and it's unlikely that will happen prior to Thursday.
Also listed as hypothetically not participating were wide receivers DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), outside linebacker Luiji Vilain (knee), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh).
There were no hypothetical limited participants Tuesday.
The six players who were hypothetically full participants Monday had the same report Tuesday.
The group of full participants was safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps), running back Raheem Blackshear (ankle), left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and tight end Tommy Tremble (shoulder).
The Panthers travel to Chicago on Wednesday.
