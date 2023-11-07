Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continued their preparation Tuesday for Thursday's game against the Bears on a short week. Their list of injuries remained the same as Monday's in an estimated participation report.

The Panthers held a second walk-through Tuesday before the Chicago trip on a short turnaround. The team held their first one Monday.

Since they didn't hold a full practice, all levels of participation in the injury report are estimated.

The same group hypothetically held out Monday was hypothetically held out Tuesday, though linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) was taken off the report since he was placed on injured reserve before practice.