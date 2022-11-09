Week 10 Final Injury Report: Donte Jackson questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will still be without a couple of players this week, but overall the injury news is as good as it can be in a short week.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is still listed as questionable for Thursday night's game, but he was a full participant Wednesday after a full day of practice on Tuesday.

He was activated last week in Cincinnati but didn't play a snap, as they only wanted to use him in case of emergency.

Two players are listed as out for Thursday's game, safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness).

Three other players are listed as questionable for the game, but all three were listed as full participants Wednesday. That group includes running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back), and right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow).