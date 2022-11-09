Presented by

Week 10 Final Injury Report: Donte Jackson questionable

Nov 09, 2022 at 01:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will still be without a couple of players this week, but overall the injury news is as good as it can be in a short week.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is still listed as questionable for Thursday night's game, but he was a full participant Wednesday after a full day of practice on Tuesday.

He was activated last week in Cincinnati but didn't play a snap, as they only wanted to use him in case of emergency.

Two players are listed as out for Thursday's game, safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness).

Three other players are listed as questionable for the game, but all three were listed as full participants Wednesday. That group includes running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back), and right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow).

The rest of the players on the report were listed with no injury status, meaning they're clear for the game.

That includes defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder) after he was in and out of last week's game. The others in that group include tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness), cornerback CJ Henderson (finger), and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck).

