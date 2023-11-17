Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cowboys

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
While Carolina is coming off a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on last week's Thursday Night Football showcase, Dallas most recently defeated the New York Giants 49-17.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
- Sunday, Nov. 19 | 1:00 p.m. EST | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Cowboys Roster | Cowboys Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Cowboys
- Carolina and Dallas have played 13 times in the regular season. The Cowboys lead the series 10-3. | Series history
- The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Cowboys, 36-28 in 2021.
- Dallas leads the regular-season series 5-1 when played at Bank of America Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Chicago Bears
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|283.4 (28th)
|325.9 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|96.3 (24th)
|135.3 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.9 (20th)
|4.6 (6th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|187.1 (27th)
|190.6 (24th)
|Sacks Allowed
|29 (t-28th)
|30 (30th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.0 (16th)
|44.1 (7th)
|Points Per Game
|17.5 (27th)
|20.9 (19th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|310.0 (8th)
|336.6 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|131.8 (28th)
|79.7 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.4 (25th)
|3.3 (1st)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|178.3 (4th)
|256.9 (28th)
|Sacks
|17 (t-25th)
|10 (32nd)
|Takeaways
|7 (31st)
|9 (t-24th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|34.7 (6th)
|48.7 (32nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.3 (t-31st)
|26.9 (28th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (52) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,334) needs 166 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (191) needs seven total tackles to pass Mario Addison for seventh all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (345) needs two punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 106 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
- Carolina returns home in Week 11 to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Bank of America Stadium.
- All time, this will mark the 14th regular-season matchup between the two teams with the Cowboys leading the series 10-3, including a 5-1 record in Carolina. The two teams last squared off in 2021 at AT&T Stadium where Dallas defeated Carolina, 36-28. This will mark the Cowboys first trip to Charlotte since 2018.
- The Panthers lone regular-season victory against the Cowboys at home came in the last meeting when the Panthers defeated Dallas,16-8, in the 2018 season opener.
- Carolina enters Week 11 with a 1-8 record after falling to the Chicago Bears, 16-13. Carolina is 21-35 against the NFC East all time, and looking for their first win against the division since 2020 when they efeated the Washington Commanders in Week 16, 20-13.
- Dallas enters the contest with a 6-3 record after a 49-17 victory against the New York Giants in Week 10. The Panthers will mark the lone NFC South opponent for the Cowboys this season.
Carolina is 5-9 all-time against Dallas, winning the last two in the series.