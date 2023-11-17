Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cowboys

Nov 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
Frankie Luvu
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 

While Carolina is coming off a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on last week's Thursday Night Football showcase, Dallas most recently defeated the New York Giants 49-17.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Cowboys

  • Carolina and Dallas have played 13 times in the regular season. The Cowboys lead the series 10-3. | Series history
  • The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Cowboys, 36-28 in 2021.
  • Dallas leads the regular-season series 5-1 when played at Bank of America Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Chicago Bears
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 283.4 (28th) 325.9 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 96.3 (24th) 135.3 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.9 (20th) 4.6 (6th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 187.1 (27th) 190.6 (24th)
Sacks Allowed 29 (t-28th) 30 (30th)
Third Down Efficiency 40.0 (16th) 44.1 (7th)
Points Per Game 17.5 (27th) 20.9 (19th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 310.0 (8th) 336.6 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 131.8 (28th) 79.7 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.4 (25th) 3.3 (1st)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 178.3 (4th) 256.9 (28th)
Sacks 17 (t-25th) 10 (32nd)
Takeaways 7 (31st) 9 (t-24th)
Third Down Efficiency 34.7 (6th) 48.7 (32nd)
Points Allowed Per Game 28.3 (t-31st) 26.9 (28th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (52) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,334) needs 166 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.  
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (191) needs seven total tackles to pass Mario Addison for seventh all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (345) needs two punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 106 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina returns home in Week 11 to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Bank of America Stadium.
  • All time, this will mark the 14th regular-season matchup between the two teams with the Cowboys leading the series 10-3, including a 5-1 record in Carolina. The two teams last squared off in 2021 at AT&T Stadium where Dallas defeated Carolina, 36-28. This will mark the Cowboys first trip to Charlotte since 2018.
  • The Panthers lone regular-season victory against the Cowboys at home came in the last meeting when the Panthers defeated Dallas,16-8, in the 2018 season opener.
  • Carolina enters Week 11 with a 1-8 record after falling to the Chicago Bears, 16-13. Carolina is 21-35 against the NFC East all time, and looking for their first win against the division since 2020 when they efeated the Washington Commanders in Week 16, 20-13.
  • Dallas enters the contest with a 6-3 record after a 49-17 victory against the New York Giants in Week 10. The Panthers will mark the lone NFC South opponent for the Cowboys this season.

Panthers vs. Cowboys through the years

Carolina is 5-9 all-time against Dallas, winning the last two in the series.

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
1 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 0759
2 / 62
Andrew Dye/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1461
3 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1694
4 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 2784
5 / 62
Andrew Dye/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
6 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1298
7 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys qurterback Troy Aikman is sacked by Panthers' Les Miller (69) during first half action in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Carolina defeated Dallas 26-17. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
8 / 62

Dallas Cowboys qurterback Troy Aikman is sacked by Panthers' Les Miller (69) during first half action in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. Carolina defeated Dallas 26-17. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

DOUG MILLS/1997 AP
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1283
9 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo (9) scrambles as Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
10 / 62

Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo (9) scrambles as Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 0528
11 / 62
Andrew Dye/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 0391
12 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
13 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
14 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 0923
15 / 62
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
16 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
17 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
18 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
19 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
20 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
21 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is grabbed by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter (54) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
22 / 62

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is grabbed by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter (54) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

Donna McWilliam
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
23 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) sends a pass downfield during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 11, 1998, in Irving, Texas. Beuerlein, the Panthers back up quarterback, started the game after quarterback Kerry Collins benched himself on Wednesday. Collins did not make the trip to Texas. In the background is Cowboys tackle Leon Lett (78) and defensive end Kavika Pittman (97). (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
24 / 62

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) sends a pass downfield during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 11, 1998, in Irving, Texas. Beuerlein, the Panthers back up quarterback, started the game after quarterback Kerry Collins benched himself on Wednesday. Collins did not make the trip to Texas. In the background is Cowboys tackle Leon Lett (78) and defensive end Kavika Pittman (97). (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

TIM SHARP/1998 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Dante Rosario (88) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)
25 / 62

Carolina Panthers tight end Dante Rosario (88) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

Ralph Lauer/AP2009
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
26 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
27 / 62

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
28 / 62

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

Donna McWilliam/2009 AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) hands the ball off to Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
29 / 62

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) hands the ball off to Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) works against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
30 / 62

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) works against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 62

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) hurdles Dallas Cowboys' Michael Bates (29) during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
32 / 62

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) hurdles Dallas Cowboys' Michael Bates (29) during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MARK HUMPHREY/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Louis Murphy (83) runs after making a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
33 / 62

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Louis Murphy (83) runs after making a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ernie Mills (85) pulls in a pass in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers for 29 yards Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 1998, in Irving, Texas. Defending for Carolina is safety Brent Alexander (46). Dallas won 27-20. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
34 / 62

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ernie Mills (85) pulls in a pass in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers for 29 yards Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 1998, in Irving, Texas. Defending for Carolina is safety Brent Alexander (46). Dallas won 27-20. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

TIM SHARP/1998 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs up field against Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
35 / 62

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs up field against Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. The Cowboys won 19-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
36 / 62

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. The Cowboys won 19-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) bobbles a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Thomas (22) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. There was no touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 62

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) bobbles a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Thomas (22) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. There was no touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Dallas Cowboys are seen at the line of scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
38 / 62

The Dallas Cowboys are seen at the line of scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
39 / 62

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
40 / 62

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP2009
Dallas Cowboys' Terrell Owens (81) reaches for a pass as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas (21) defends during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
41 / 62

Dallas Cowboys' Terrell Owens (81) reaches for a pass as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas (21) defends during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/2007 AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) holds onto the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason jumps over him during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)
42 / 62

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) holds onto the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason jumps over him during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

Ralph Lauer/AP2009
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) tries to run past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins (21) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)
43 / 62

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) tries to run past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins (21) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

Ralph Lauer
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones(28) is tackled during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
44 / 62

Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones(28) is tackled during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 62

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)
46 / 62

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

Ralph Lauer/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past Dallas Cowboys' Keith Davis (29) and Terence Newman (41) during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 20-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
47 / 62

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past Dallas Cowboys' Keith Davis (29) and Terence Newman (41) during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 20-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) looks to throw a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
48 / 62

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) looks to throw a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

Donna McWilliam/2009 AP
Dallas Cowboys' Patrick Crayton (84) runs past Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Jon Beason (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
49 / 62

Dallas Cowboys' Patrick Crayton (84) runs past Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Jon Beason (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Dallas Cowboys' Richie Anderson (20) is up-ended by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
50 / 62

Dallas Cowboys' Richie Anderson (20) is up-ended by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ/2004 AP
* FILE * Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004 file photo, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Pro Bowl running back Stephen Davis agreed to a contract with St. Louis on Friday after playing last season with Carolina. The Rams plan to use him as a backup to Steven Jackson. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
51 / 62

FILE Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004 file photo, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Pro Bowl running back Stephen Davis agreed to a contract with St. Louis on Friday after playing last season with Carolina. The Rams plan to use him as a backup to Steven Jackson. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ/2004 AP
Dallas Cowboys' Terrell Owens (81) pulls away from Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) as Owens runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
52 / 62

Dallas Cowboys' Terrell Owens (81) pulls away from Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) as Owens runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, is dunked by his players after the Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 29-10, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
53 / 62

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, is dunked by his players after the Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 29-10, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ/2004 AP
Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman is knocked down by Carolina Panther Lamar Lathon during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)
54 / 62

Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman is knocked down by Carolina Panther Lamar Lathon during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)

DOUG MILLS/1997 AP
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
55 / 62

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MARK HUMPHREY/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kevin Dyson tries to stay inbounds during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
56 / 62

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kevin Dyson tries to stay inbounds during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MARK HUMPHREY/2001 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) cries out in celebration of the Panthers 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997 during the NFC Divisional Playoff. (AP Photo Chuck Burton)
57 / 62

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) cries out in celebration of the Panthers 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997 during the NFC Divisional Playoff. (AP Photo Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/1997 AP
Carolina Panthers runningback Anthony Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. The Panthers won 26-17. (AP Photo/Peter Harris)
58 / 62

Carolina Panthers runningback Anthony Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. The Panthers won 26-17. (AP Photo/Peter Harris)

PETER HARRIS/1997 AP
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) breaks away from dallas Cowboys' Roy Williams for a 70-yard gain in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
59 / 62

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) breaks away from dallas Cowboys' Roy Williams for a 70-yard gain in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2004 AP
Carolina Panther running back Anthony Johnson (23), runs the ball as Dallas Cowboy's Shante Carver (96), and Panther Howard Griffith (30) look on during the third quarter of te NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)
60 / 62

Carolina Panther running back Anthony Johnson (23), runs the ball as Dallas Cowboy's Shante Carver (96), and Panther Howard Griffith (30) look on during the third quarter of te NFC Divisional Playoff game played at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 1997.(AP Photo/Peter A. Harris)

PETER A. HARRIS/1997 AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman walks off the field at Texas Stadium, Monday night, Dec. 8, 1997, in Irving, Texas, after the Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-13. ( AP Photo/LM Otero)
61 / 62

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman walks off the field at Texas Stadium, Monday night, Dec. 8, 1997, in Irving, Texas, after the Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-13. ( AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM OTERO/1997 AP
Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin sits in pain after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter against the Panthers in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. 1997(AP Photo/Doug Mills)
62 / 62

Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin sits in pain after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter against the Panthers in their NFL Divisional playoff at Charlotte's Ericsson Stadium Sunday Jan. 5, 1997. 1997(AP Photo/Doug Mills)

DOUG MILLS/1997 AP
