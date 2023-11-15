How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Dallas in Week 11

Nov 15, 2023 at 04:06 PM
Mike Duffy
CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, November 19, the Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in red on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Luke Kuechly

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

