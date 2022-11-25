Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among three out for Denver

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without three key players on defense when the Broncos come to town Sunday.

Linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), safety/nickel Myles Hartsfield (ankle), and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) were all held out of practice for the third straight day and have been ruled out for the Denver game.

Tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) was also held out for the third straight practice, and he is doubtful for Sunday. Quarterback PJ Walker (ankle) was limited Friday and is also doubtful. Interim coach Steve Wilks said earlier in the week he wanted to give Walker more time and the upcoming bye to recover, so Walker isn't expected to play against the Broncos.