Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-9) travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (3-7) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
While Carolina is coming off a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Titans are also coming off a loss with a 33-14 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
- Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
- Sunday, Nov. 25 | 1:00 p.m. EST | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
History: Panthers vs. Titans
- Carolina and Tennessee have played six times in the regular season. The series is tied 3-3. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last matchup with the Titans, a 30-20 contest on Nov. 3, 2019.
- The series is also tied 1-1 when these teams faced each other at Nissan Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
Tennessee Titans
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|283.4 (28th)
|325.9 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|96.3 (24th)
|135.3 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.9 (20th)
|4.6 (6th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|187.1 (27th)
|190.6 (24th)
|Sacks Allowed
|29 (t-28th)
|30 (30th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.0 (16th)
|44.1 (7th)
|Points Per Game
|17.5 (27th)
|20.9 (19th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|310.0 (8th)
|336.6 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|131.8 (28th)
|79.7 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.4 (25th)
|3.3 (1st)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|178.3 (4th)
|256.9 (28th)
|Sacks
|17 (t-25th)
|10 (32nd)
|Takeaways
|7 (31st)
|9 (t-24th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|34.7 (6th)
|48.7 (32nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.3 (t-31st)
|26.9 (28th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (53) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,408) needs 166 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (197) needs one total tackle to pass Mario Addison for seventh all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (346) needs two punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 108 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
- Carolina hits the road to the Music City for a Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium.
- This will mark the first of three straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it will mark the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).
- All time, this will mark the seventh regular-season matchup between the two teams as the series is tied 3-3. This will mark just the third time, first since 2015, the Panthers have played the Titans in Tennessee. Originally the Houston Oilers, the Panthers played at Houston in 1996 and then traveled to Tennessee in 2007 and 2015. The two teams last squared off in 2019 in Charlotte where the Panthers defeated Tennessee, 30-20.
- Carolina enters Week 12 with a 1-9 record after falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 33-10. This will mark the Panthers third matchup against the AFC South with the team's sole win coming against the Houston Texans in Week 8.
- Tennessee enters the contest with a 3-7 record, including a 1-2 record against the NFC South. The Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 28-23, in Week 8 and were defeated by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 (16-15) and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 (20-6).
Carolina is 2-3 all-time against the Titans franchise, winning in the last meeting in 2015.