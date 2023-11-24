Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

Nov 24, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Mike Duffy

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-9) travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (3-7) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

While Carolina is coming off a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Titans are also coming off a loss with a 33-14 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Titans

  • Carolina and Tennessee have played six times in the regular season. The series is tied 3-3. | Series history
  • The Panthers won their last matchup with the Titans, a 30-20 contest on Nov. 3, 2019.
  • The series is also tied 1-1 when these teams faced each other at Nissan Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Chicago Bears
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 283.4 (28th) 325.9 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 96.3 (24th) 135.3 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.9 (20th) 4.6 (6th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 187.1 (27th) 190.6 (24th)
Sacks Allowed 29 (t-28th) 30 (30th)
Third Down Efficiency 40.0 (16th) 44.1 (7th)
Points Per Game 17.5 (27th) 20.9 (19th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 310.0 (8th) 336.6 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 131.8 (28th) 79.7 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.4 (25th) 3.3 (1st)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 178.3 (4th) 256.9 (28th)
Sacks 17 (t-25th) 10 (32nd)
Takeaways 7 (31st) 9 (t-24th)
Third Down Efficiency 34.7 (6th) 48.7 (32nd)
Points Allowed Per Game 28.3 (t-31st) 26.9 (28th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (53) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,408) needs 166 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (197) needs one total tackle to pass Mario Addison for seventh all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (346) needs two punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 108 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina hits the road to the Music City for a Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium.
  • This will mark the first of three straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it will mark the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).
  • All time, this will mark the seventh regular-season matchup between the two teams as the series is tied 3-3. This will mark just the third time, first since 2015, the Panthers have played the Titans in Tennessee. Originally the Houston Oilers, the Panthers played at Houston in 1996 and then traveled to Tennessee in 2007 and 2015. The two teams last squared off in 2019 in Charlotte where the Panthers defeated Tennessee, 30-20.
  • Carolina enters Week 12 with a 1-9 record after falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 33-10. This will mark the Panthers third matchup against the AFC South with the team's sole win coming against the Houston Texans in Week 8.
  • Tennessee enters the contest with a 3-7 record, including a 1-2 record against the NFC South. The Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 28-23, in Week 8 and were defeated by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 (16-15) and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 (20-6).

Panthers vs. Titans through the years

Carolina is 2-3 all-time against the Titans franchise, winning in the last meeting in 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
1 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
2 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
3 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
4 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
5 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
6 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
7 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
8 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
9 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
10 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
11 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
12 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
13 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
14 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
15 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans' Eddie Berlin (82) celebrates his 50-yard touchdown catch on a fake punt as Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) and Steve Smith (89) follow in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
16 / 40

Tennessee Titans' Eddie Berlin (82) celebrates his 50-yard touchdown catch on a fake punt as Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) and Steve Smith (89) follow in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
17 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
18 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
19 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
20 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
21 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
22 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
23 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
24 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
25 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
26 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) jumps over Tennessee Titans' Chris Hope (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
27 / 40

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) jumps over Tennessee Titans' Chris Hope (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Colin McCarthy (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
28 / 40

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Colin McCarthy (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
29 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
30 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
31 / 40

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 40

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Jordan Babineaux (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 40

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Jordan Babineaux (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tennessee Titans' Matt Hasselbeck (8) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 40

Tennessee Titans' Matt Hasselbeck (8) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White (25) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. White rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Titans won 20-7. It was the third straight game White has rushed for 100 or more yards. (AP Photo/John Russell)
35 / 40

Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White (25) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. White rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Titans won 20-7. It was the third straight game White has rushed for 100 or more yards. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, right, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keary Colbert in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. The Titans beat the Panthers 20-7. (AP Photo/John Russell)
36 / 40

Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, right, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keary Colbert in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. The Titans beat the Panthers 20-7. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) trots untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. At left is Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
37 / 40

Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) trots untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. At left is Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall, left, breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage (12) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
38 / 40

Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall, left, breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage (12) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans safety Chris Hope, left, lands on Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr (8) as Carr is sacked in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
39 / 40

Tennessee Titans safety Chris Hope, left, lands on Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr (8) as Carr is sacked in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr, left, is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Thornton, right, in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
40 / 40

Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr, left, is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Thornton, right, in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Advertising