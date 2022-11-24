Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield among four out with injuries

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are still without a group of four players because of injuries and added another name to the list of players dealing with illnesses Thursday, as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Safety/nickel Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) were each held out for the second straight day Thursday.

Veteran tackle Taylor Moton was given a rest day, and running back D'Onta Foreman was back to full participation and came off the report after he had Wednesday off the rest.

Otherwise, tight end Ian Thomas (illness) joined a group of three other players who were out sick on Wednesday, including wide receiver Shi Smith and offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Larnel Coleman.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) was upgraded to full participation after he was limited Wednesday. He has missed the last three games while in the protocol.