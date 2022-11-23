Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Eight men out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without eight players in practice Wednesday, though that list could be shorter by the end of the week.

Running back D'Onta Foreman was given a rest day, and three other players were out with illnesses, cutting into the numbers on the practice field.

Foreman, who has three 100-yard rushing games since the Christian McCaffrey trade, didn't have the same kind of success last week against the Ravens (24 yards on 11 carries), but his physical style lends itself to needing a day off every now and then.

And as the entire country knows, it's cold-and-flu season, so a football team isn't going to be immune to getting sick this time of year.

Wide receiver Shi Smith and offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Larnel Coleman were held out sick on Wednesday.

With Smith not practicing, wide receivers DJ Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr. were catching punts during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Four other players were held out because of injuries, mostly things that have been lingering.

That group includes defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle). The first three missed last week's game in Baltimore, and Littleton left with an injury during the game.