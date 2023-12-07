Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Closer to getting TEs back

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting closer to having tight ends, plural, again.

Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) continued to practice on a limited basis Thursday, getting them closer to being available for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Veteran Hayden Hurst (concussion) also practiced on a limited basis again; he remains in the concussion protocol and was wearing a red no-contact jersey in practice. That's a normal step in the protocol, and he'd need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return.