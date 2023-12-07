Presented by

Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Closer to getting TEs back

Dec 07, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting closer to having tight ends, plural, again.

Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) continued to practice on a limited basis Thursday, getting them closer to being available for Sunday's game at New Orleans. 

Veteran Hayden Hurst (concussion) also practiced on a limited basis again; he remains in the concussion protocol and was wearing a red no-contact jersey in practice. That's a normal step in the protocol, and he'd need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return.

Ian Thomas remains the only tight end on the active roster without an injury designation this week, and he and Sullivan were the only two to suit up at Tampa Bay.

Defensive end DeShawn Williams (knee) missed his second straight day of work Thursday, leaving them thin on the line now. 

Outside linebacker DJ Johnson (personal reasons) was not on the practice field Thursday, but his absence was not injury-related. 

Otherwise, the report is the same as Wednesday, with Amaré Barno (ankle) a full participant and 11 players listed as limited. 

That group includes cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) and right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), who had typical veteran days on Wednesday.

