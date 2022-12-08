Presented by

Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

Dec 08, 2022
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The trend line is moving in a positive direction for the Panthers in terms of the injury report, as several key parts continue to improve.

Running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was back to practice Thursday on a limited basis after he was held out on Wednesday. Also, defensive end Brian Burns (knee) was a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.

Along with the continued progress at getting their secondary back to something resembling normal, they'll take that this time of year.

Safeties Xavier Woods (knee) And Myles Hartsfield (ankle) each worked on a limited basis Thursday, getting two important parts of the defense back in place. Hartsfield missed the last two games, taking away a versatile player who could play nickel as well as in the deep middle. Woods wasn't able to finish the Broncos game but continued to work his way back.

The only player out of practice for injury reasons was linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle).

Linebacker Chandler Wooten (illness) was held out, and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest) was getting his now-traditional Thursday off.

Tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) was upgraded to full participation and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) were again listed as limited participants.

