Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DJ Moore full participant

The only player held out of practice Wednesday was reserve linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle), who left last week's game and was in a walking boot after the game.

Right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were not practicing Wednesday, but those were just rest days and not injury related.

Four other players were listed as limited in practice, making it a reasonably short list for this time of year. That group includes linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) and Cory Littleton (ankle), along with wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) and safety Xavier Woods.