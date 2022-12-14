Presented by

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DJ Moore full participant

Dec 14, 2022 at 02:44 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore might not feel 100 percent, but at this point in the season, few players are.

And after creating some concern by needing an MRI on his ankle earlier this week, the news was good.

Moore was in uniform Wednesday and listed as a full participant in practice. All things considered, that's a positive sign heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Moore played 69 of 72 offensive snaps but wasn't on the field for the final hands team play of the game after he got rolled up on while blocking in the fourth quarter of the win over the Seahawks. That led to him getting some tests done when the team returned home.

The only player held out of practice Wednesday was reserve linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle), who left last week's game and was in a walking boot after the game.

Right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were not practicing Wednesday, but those were just rest days and not injury related.

Four other players were listed as limited in practice, making it a reasonably short list for this time of year. That group includes linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) and Cory Littleton (ankle), along with wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) and safety Xavier Woods.

The Panthers weren't in full pads as normal Wednesday since there are limits on the number of padded practices teams can have in a season. They can go in full pads 11 times in the first 11 weeks of the year but only three times over the last seven weeks, and they've already used two of those.

