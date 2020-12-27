Week 16 Inactives: Brian Burns active in Washington

Dec 27, 2020 at 02:37 PM
Voth, Bill
Bill Voth
inactives_week16

CHARLOTTE – Defensive end Brian Burns is active for Sunday's game at Washington.

Burns, who head coach Matt Rhule this week called "more than likely out" but who was listed as questionable, is going to play through a knee sprain he suffered in last Saturday's loss at Green Bay.

Burns leads the Panthers with 8.0 sacks and will keep his streak intact of playing every game since the Panthers took him in the first round of the 2019 draft. Though Burns is active, he'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿.

Among Sunday's inactives are running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh), left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (hip), who were all originally listed as doubtful. Pride did not make the trip and was ruled out Saturday.

It's the 12th missed game this season for McCaffrey, while Okung has been limited to seven games. Trent Scott will get his fourth start of the year at left tackle.

Inactives:

Panthers

  • QB Will Grier
  • RB Christian McCaffrey
  • CB Troy Pride Jr
  • DB Natrell Jamerson
  • LT Russell Okung
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton
  • DE Austin Larkin

Washington

  • QB Alex Smith
  • WR Terry McLaurin
  • RB Lamar Miller
  • LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  • LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • T David Steinmetz

Locker room is set in Washington

View photos of the locker room and FedEx Field prior to Carolina facing Washington at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

E_DSC00021
1 / 9
E_DSC00006
2 / 9
E_DSC00011
3 / 9
E_DSC00005
4 / 9
E_DSC00020
5 / 9
E_DSC00001
6 / 9
E_DSC00012
7 / 9
E_DSC00013
8 / 9
E_DSC00018
9 / 9
