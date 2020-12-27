Week 16 Inactives: Brian Burns active in Washington

CHARLOTTE – Defensive end Brian Burns is active for Sunday's game at Washington.

Burns, who head coach Matt Rhule this week called "more than likely out" but who was listed as questionable, is going to play through a knee sprain he suffered in last Saturday's loss at Green Bay.

Burns leads the Panthers with 8.0 sacks and will keep his streak intact of playing every game since the Panthers took him in the first round of the 2019 draft. Though Burns is active, he'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿.

Among Sunday's inactives are running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh), left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (hip), who were all originally listed as doubtful. Pride did not make the trip and was ruled out Saturday.

It's the 12th missed game this season for McCaffrey, while Okung has been limited to seven games. Trent Scott will get his fourth start of the year at left tackle.

Inactives:

Panthers

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Troy Pride Jr

DB Natrell Jamerson

LT Russell Okung

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DE Austin Larkin

Washington

QB Alex Smith

WR Terry McLaurin

RB Lamar Miller

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

LB Thomas Davis Sr.