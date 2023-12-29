Presented by

Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:07 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without corner Troy Hill (concussion) as they take on Calvin Ridley and company on Sunday. He is, however, the only player the Panthers listed as out on Friday, following the final day of practice.

Hill was also the only person not to practice on Friday. Corner Jaycee Horn (toe), linebacker Frankie Luvu (quad) and lineman Ikem Ekwonu (foot) were all limited partcipants on Friday. The trio are also listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) is also considered questionable. He was able to practice as a full participant on Friday, after being limited on Thursday, and not practicing at all on Wednesday.

Interim coach Chris Tabor told reporters on Friday that while Horn, Luvu and Ekwonu are listed as questionable, he feels good about their chances to play Sunday.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

No other players received game designations, indicating all will play. The following were full participants on Friday: linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee), running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), corner Donte Jackson (ankle), lineman Nash Jensen (back), lineman Cade Mays (ankle), tackle Taylor Moton (knee), running back Miles Sanders (toe), tight end Stephen Sullivan (wrist) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back).

Advertising