Week 17 Injury Report: Small injuries add up on Wednesday

The Panthers have seemingly rid themselves of the injury bug, after long weeks of a seasonal illness making its way through the locker room. But the injury bug common with a long season bit this week, as seven players did not practice on Wednesday, all with varying degrees of issues.
Tackle Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton were both out for the week's first practice. Moton was listed as both a rest day and with a knee.
Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) finally returned Friday of last week, a victim of the spreading illness, only to be placed back on the injury report on Wednesday. Corner Troy Hill joined him, as he is still in concussion protocol. Hill took a hard hit late in Sunday's game against the Packers. Fellow corner Jaycee Horn (toe) went on the injury report as well.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu was held out Wednesday with a quad injury. Rounding out the DNP's was receiver Adam Thielen, for a customary rest day.
Linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee) was limited as he enters the second week of his 21-day window to return. Running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity, as did corner Donte Jackson (ankle) as well.
Finally, making a full return, was the quartet of guard Cade Mays (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (toe), tight ends Stephen Sullivan (wrist), and Tommy Tremble (back).