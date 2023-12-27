Week 17 Injury Report: Small injuries add up on Wednesday

Tackle Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton were both out for the week's first practice. Moton was listed as both a rest day and with a knee.

Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) finally returned Friday of last week, a victim of the spreading illness, only to be placed back on the injury report on Wednesday. Corner Troy Hill joined him, as he is still in concussion protocol. Hill took a hard hit late in Sunday's game against the Packers. Fellow corner Jaycee Horn (toe) went on the injury report as well.