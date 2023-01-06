Presented by

Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable for Saints game

Jan 06, 2023 at 12:49 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have some questions on the defensive line heading into Sunday's finale against the Saints since two of their starters were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the season.

Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle), who was listed as a full participant Thursday, was not on the practice field Friday.

He leads the team with 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, earning his second straight Pro Bowl recognition this year.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) was out for the third straight day, and he's listed as questionable for the game.

Running back D'Onta Foreman (knee) was also added to the report, and is listed as questionable for the game. He hasn't been listed previously this week.

The Panthers also listed special teamer Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) as questionable, but linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (elbow) were full participants Friday and don't have injury statuses on the report, meaning they're clear to go.

