Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Short list

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a few key players back on the field Thursday, but there was one addition worth monitoring.

Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) was added to the report Thursday, but he was listed as a full participant.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (rest), and tight end Ian Thomas (personal/not injury related) were taken off the report after they were held out on Wednesday.

That left just four names in total and only one of those didn't practice at all.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) was out for the second day in a row, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Saints in question.