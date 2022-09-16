Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Shi Smith questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to have to adjust on the fly a bit this week.

Wide receiver Shi Smith, who started last week and was expected to return punts this week, was added to the injury report Friday with a groin issue.

He did not practice, and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Smith was likely "on the positive side of questionable," and they haven't ruled out his being able to play.

If he can't return punts, the Panthers could use either Laviska Shenault Jr. or DJ Moore there. That also requires them to use some new parts on offense, as Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall Jr. were active last week but didn't play a snap on offense.

He was going to replace veteran Andre Roberts on punt returns. Roberts was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. The Panthers are likely to use running back Chuba Hubbard to return kickoffs.

Rookie linebacker Brandon Smith also did not practice Friday, and he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.