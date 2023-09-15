Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return home in Week 2 for a second-straight NFC South matchup.

Carolina plays New Orleans at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Bank of America Stadium, as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Saints

  • Carolina and New Orleans have played 57 times. The Saints lead the series 28-29. | Series history
  • The Panthers won their last matchup with the Saints, 10-7, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
  • The series is split 14-14 when played at Bank of America Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina New Orleans Saints
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 281.0 (17th) 351.0 (8th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 154.0 (5th) 69.0 (28th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.8 (6th) 2.6 (27th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 127.0 (26th) 282.0 (5th)
Sacks Allowed 2 (t-9th) 4 (t-23rd)
Third Down Efficiency 35.7 (t-15th) 43.8 (10th)
Points Per Game 10.0 (28th) 16.0 (t-22nd)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 221.0 (5th) 285.0 (17th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 130.0 (27th) 104.0 (20th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 5.0 (28th) 4.7 (26th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 91.0 (3rd) 181.0 (15th)
Sacks 4 (t-6th) 3 (t-11th)
Takeaways 0 (t-24th) 3 (t-2nd)
Third Down Efficiency 20.0 (4th) 16.7 (t-2nd)
Points Allowed Per Game 24.0 (t-22nd) 15.0 (7th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ (703) needs 69 total tackles to pass Mike Minter (771) for third all-time in Panther history.
  • Thompson (51) needs six tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short (56) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (39.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
  • Burns (44) needs one tackle for loss to pass Greg Hardy (44) for seventh all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker ﻿Justin Houston﻿ (111.5) needs two sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
  • Houston (131) needs two tackles for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
  • Defensive end ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ (151) needs three total tackles to pass Greg Kragen (153) for 10th all-time in Panther history for defensive linemen.
  • Cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ (14) needs four interceptions to pass Mike Minter (17) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ (536) needs 47 receptions to move into the top 100 all-time reception list in league history.
  • Since 2000, running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ is one of 14 players with 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first four seasons. Only eight players since 2000 have reached 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.
  • Kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿ (34) needs 21 field goals to pass Joey Slye (54) for third all-time in Panther history.
  • Punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ (330) needs 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina returns home in Week 2 to take on another NFC South foe, the New Orleans Saints, part of ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
  • This will mark the 58th matchup between the Panthers and Saints. The Panthers have faced the Saints more than any other opponent in franchise history. New Orleans currently holds the all-time series record, 29-28.
  • The last time Carolina played on a Monday night was against New Orleans in Week 15 of the 2018 season. (New Orleans won, 12-9).
  • The Panthers enter the contest with a 10-7 overall record on Monday Night Football, including a 7-4 record at home.
  • New Orleans travels to Charlotte with a season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans, 16-15, in Caesars Superdome.

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

191124caratno_3647 (1)
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

