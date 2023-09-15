Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return home in Week 2 for a second-straight NFC South matchup.
Carolina plays New Orleans at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Bank of America Stadium, as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 2 matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Monday, Sept. 18 | 7:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Saints Roster | Saints Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Saints
- Carolina and New Orleans have played 57 times. The Saints lead the series 28-29. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last matchup with the Saints, 10-7, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
- The series is split 14-14 when played at Bank of America Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New Orleans Saints
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|281.0 (17th)
|351.0 (8th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|154.0 (5th)
|69.0 (28th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.8 (6th)
|2.6 (27th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|127.0 (26th)
|282.0 (5th)
|Sacks Allowed
|2 (t-9th)
|4 (t-23rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.7 (t-15th)
|43.8 (10th)
|Points Per Game
|10.0 (28th)
|16.0 (t-22nd)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|221.0 (5th)
|285.0 (17th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|130.0 (27th)
|104.0 (20th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|5.0 (28th)
|4.7 (26th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|91.0 (3rd)
|181.0 (15th)
|Sacks
|4 (t-6th)
|3 (t-11th)
|Takeaways
|0 (t-24th)
|3 (t-2nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|20.0 (4th)
|16.7 (t-2nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|24.0 (t-22nd)
|15.0 (7th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Linebacker Shaq Thompson (703) needs 69 total tackles to pass Mike Minter (771) for third all-time in Panther history.
- Thompson (51) needs six tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short (56) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (39.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
- Burns (44) needs one tackle for loss to pass Greg Hardy (44) for seventh all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (111.5) needs two sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (131) needs two tackles for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (151) needs three total tackles to pass Greg Kragen (153) for 10th all-time in Panther history for defensive linemen.
- Cornerback Donte Jackson (14) needs four interceptions to pass Mike Minter (17) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (536) needs 47 receptions to move into the top 100 all-time reception list in league history.
- Since 2000, running back Miles Sanders is one of 14 players with 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first four seasons. Only eight players since 2000 have reached 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (34) needs 21 field goals to pass Joey Slye (54) for third all-time in Panther history.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (330) needs 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.
Matchup notes
- Carolina returns home in Week 2 to take on another NFC South foe, the New Orleans Saints, part of ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
- This will mark the 58th matchup between the Panthers and Saints. The Panthers have faced the Saints more than any other opponent in franchise history. New Orleans currently holds the all-time series record, 29-28.
- The last time Carolina played on a Monday night was against New Orleans in Week 15 of the 2018 season. (New Orleans won, 12-9).
- The Panthers enter the contest with a 10-7 overall record on Monday Night Football, including a 7-4 record at home.
- New Orleans travels to Charlotte with a season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans, 16-15, in Caesars Superdome.
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.