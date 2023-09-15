How to watch, listen and live stream: New Orleans at Carolina in Week 2

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers take on the Saints in Week 2 on Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. The game will air nationwide on ESPN.
See below for all the ways you can follow the action:
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: Panthers fans around the nation can watch on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
On The Call: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick
| GAME PREVIEW |
TELEVISION BROADCAST OF MANNINGCAST WITH PEYTON & ELI: Fans can watch the alternative broadcast featuring brothers and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch across all devices by signing in to WatchESPN with their television provider credentials. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Luke Kuechly
The Panthers Radio Network features more than seven hours of gameday coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with one hour of post-game reaction and analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 4 p.m. EDT with the Panthers Stadium Show on 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte. The entire Panthers Radio Network joins at 6 p.m. featuring the Carolina Panthers Countdown to Kickoff. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones.
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers