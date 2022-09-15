Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes returns to field

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got some good news on the injury report Thursday.

Not only was running back Christian McCaffrey back to full participation after his rest day Wednesday (as expected), but defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was back on the field.

Haynes (hip) was listed as limited in practice Thursday. He didn't participate on Wednesday, leaving them somewhat thin at defensive end.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was limited again on Thursday, and was wearing a green jersey in practice.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) and rookie linebacker Brandon Smith (thigh) were also limited in practice.

Moton has started 67 consecutive games for the Panthers.