Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes returns to field

Sep 15, 2022 at 03:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got some good news on the injury report Thursday.

Not only was running back Christian McCaffrey back to full participation after his rest day Wednesday (as expected), but defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was back on the field.

Haynes (hip) was listed as limited in practice Thursday. He didn't participate on Wednesday, leaving them somewhat thin at defensive end.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was limited again on Thursday, and was wearing a green jersey in practice.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) and rookie linebacker Brandon Smith (thigh) were also limited in practice.

Moton has started 67 consecutive games for the Panthers.

McCaffrey will likely be getting Wednesdays off from practice this season, as head coach Matt Rhule and the staff try to monitor his workload. He's not even listed on the official report submitted to the league Thursday, as he was just getting a day of rest during yesterday's practice.

Click here to view the full injury report.

