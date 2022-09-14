Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Taylor Moton limited

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got the day off for non-injury reasons Wednesday, but there were still a few points of concern for the Panthers on the injury report.

Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) was limited in practice.

During the portion of practice open to reporters, he was working through individual drills wearing a brace on his right knee. He has played in every game since he was drafted in the second round in 2017, and has started 66 straight games.

The Panthers have an experienced backup tackle in Cameron Erving (nine starts last year) behind Moton, and rookie Cade Mays played there in college (among many positions).

Also Wednesday, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip) did not practice.

Two other players were listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, linebackers Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and Brandon Smith (thigh).

Depending on the condition of Haynes the rest of the week, that will test their depth in the front seven, with newcomer Henry Anderson and rookie Amaré Barno next in line for reps.