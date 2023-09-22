Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

CHARLOTTE — Quarterback Bryce Young didn't participate in Friday's practice and has been ruled out of the Seattle game because of the ankle injury suffered last week against the Saints.
That means veteran Andy Dalton will start for the Panthers, and they're expected to elevate Jake Luton from the practice squad for the week to serve as the backup.
Otherwise, everyone else on the injury report was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston (calf) is listed as questionable, though his full participation would seem to be a positive sign.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (pectoral), linebacker Chandler Wooten (knee), and outside linebacker Amaré Barno (thigh) were listed as full participants and have no game status, meaning they're ready to go against the Seahawks.
