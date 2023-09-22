Presented by

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ didn't participate in Friday's practice and has been ruled out of the Seattle game because of the ankle injury suffered last week against the Saints.

That means veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ will start for the Panthers, and they're expected to elevate ﻿Jake Luton﻿ from the practice squad for the week to serve as the backup.

Otherwise, everyone else on the injury report was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Veteran outside linebacker ﻿Justin Houston﻿ (calf) is listed as questionable, though his full participation would seem to be a positive sign.

Outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (ankle), running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (pectoral), linebacker ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ (knee), and outside linebacker ﻿Amaré Barno﻿ (thigh) were listed as full participants and have no game status, meaning they're ready to go against the Seahawks.

